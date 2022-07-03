ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Jerauld by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 11:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mellette, or 17 miles north of Redfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brentford around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Conde and Turton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPINK COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Severe storms leave power outages, tree damage, structure damage on Tuesday

Severe storms with strong winds and heavy rainfall left power outages, tree damage, and structure damage in their wake in Mitchell and our listening area. Trees are down throughout town, so use caution when driving. City crews are out clearing the affected roads. There is a chance for more storms this evening in our region, and some could be severe.
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday: Several thousand people are still without power the morning after a powerful storm swept across eastern South Dakota. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening’s storm was a derecho, which is a classification for a fast-moving, destructive, and widespread...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two killed, five injured in Sunday Tripp County crash

COLOME, S.D. (KELO) — Two are dead and five injured following a two-vehicle crash east of Colome on the morning of Sunday, July 3. According to the South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup pulling a cattle trailer.
COLOME, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell City Council to consider approving changes to animal ordinance

The Mitchell City Council will consider adopting changes to the animals at large ordinance on Tuesday. One amendment to the code would change the definition of “at large or running at large” and would allow the use of a remote collar unless the animal is at a public gathering of 10 or more people. In those situations, a physical leash must be used to restrain the animal. Another amendment would add a definition for the term “complete control” by saying that any pet with a shock collar that strays beyond 50 feet from its handler is not under complete control.
MITCHELL, SD

