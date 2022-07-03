Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Jerauld by NWS

The Mitchell City Council will consider adopting changes to the animals at large ordinance on Tuesday. One amendment to the code would change the definition of “at large or running at large” and would allow the use of a remote collar unless the animal is at a public gathering of 10 or more people. In those situations, a physical leash must be used to restrain the animal. Another amendment would add a definition for the term “complete control” by saying that any pet with a shock collar that strays beyond 50 feet from its handler is not under complete control.

