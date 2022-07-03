ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man hit by car, killed while walking in Cobb County

By Jamarlo Phillips
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta man has died after being hit by a car on Austell Road at Barber Road in Cobb County early Sunday. Police said the man who is 49-year-old, was...

Tawanda Watkins
3d ago

that road that road... I pray for his soul... I pray that they catch this hit & run piece of crap... God is gonna make you pay... In Jesus name. Amen...

Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
2 in custody after pursuit, crash involving Coweta County deputy

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in Fayette County. This started as a fight call at the KFC restaurant located at E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description given of one of the people involved and attempted to pull over the driver.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
59-year-old man seriously injured after a car crashed into a median wall in Marietta (Marietta, GA)

59-year-old man seriously injured after a car crashed into a median wall in Marietta (Marietta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, a 59-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his car smashed head-on into a median wall in Marietta. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 7:32 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound [...]
MARIETTA, GA
Update on Fatal Accident involving Pedestrian in Bartow

(Via WBHF Radio) The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartow County on Saturday has been revealed by the Cartersville Police Department. According to Cartersville Police reports, William Ray Wise died from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:07 p.m.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Woman charged with arson in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman accused of arson at a home in Kennesaw. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 32-year-old Amalia Isabel Adams faces first-degree arson. Officials said she's being medically evaluated before being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Firefighters...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash. Durring the...
ATLANTA, GA
Teen still missing after several weeks, last seen in Carroll County, sheriff says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are also still investigating what happened to Kaylee. The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Fight at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Coweta County leads to pursuit, arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fight that began at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Tuesday near East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road in Coweta County ended after a vehicle crashed while being pursued by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy who...
Man found dead in vehicle in Midtown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to learn what led to a man being found dead in a car on Monday morning in Midtown. Officers went at 8:30 a.m. to Spring Street and found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle, according to an official statement. He was unconscious and Grady...
ATLANTA, GA
Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital. Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street. According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation...
ATLANTA, GA
1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning. Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road. Police said it appears that the driver lost control...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA

