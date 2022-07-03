ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Ryan Lochte Announces Decision On His Olympic Medals

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Lochte won 12 Olympic medals during his illustrious career, including six golds. Now, the 37-year-old swimmer is auctioning off his six silver and bronze medals for charity. The "Ryan Lochte Collection" on RR Auction will run through July 21. For Lochte,...

thespun.com

