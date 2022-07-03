ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

Police: Four, including juveniles transported to hospital after two-car crash

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a two-car collision in Wrentham caused four individuals to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Massachusetts state police, a...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dighton

Dighton police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. Police said officers and firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the crash on Wellington Street, where the motorcycle struck a tree. The operator was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not...
DIGHTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wrentham, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wrentham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
whdh.com

State Police trainee injured after accidental firearm discharge

NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trainee is expected to recover after his firearm accidentally went off, injuring him Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said a trainee at the State Police Academy in New Braintree suffered a “non-life threatening injury” when he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
Turnto10.com

Child struck by car while riding bike in Providence

An 8-year-old child was hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon while riding his bike in Providence. According to the child's grandmother, the child was struck at the corner of Bucklin Street and Bellevue Avenue in Providence. The grandmother told NBC 10 the child was responsive and "seemed to be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Chelsea shooting where bullet narrowly missed Dunkin’ customer

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the McDonald’s parking lot on the Revere Beach Parkway at 2 p.m. were told a white car pulled up to a black Volkswagen in the parking lot and occupants of both cars shot at each other, police said. Two men in the Volkswagen fled on foot and the white car drove away, according to police.
CHELSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island Hospital#Juveniles#Jeep#Crv#The Arbor Inn Motel
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth man charged with DUI after crash

A Portsmouth man was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing into another vehicle on Sunday night. Portsmouth police said 41-year-old Brian Linhares was driving on Point Road in Portsmouth around 5 p.m. on Sunday when he crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Linhares was...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whdh.com

Framingham Police search for the suspect of a series of home break-ins

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham Police are searching for the suspect of a series of home break-ins Sunday night into Monday morning. Officers say the man used unlocked or damaged windows to get into homes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Framingham Police. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police identify body of 71-year-old man found in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport have identified the body of a 71-year-old man found in the Merrimack River earlier this week. The department confirmed Robert Urzi of Newburyport was found near the Whittier Bridge on Tuesday morning. Newburyport Police said investigators do not have reason to believe that...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Boston

State police recover body of missing Lynn man in Upper Mystic Lake

Witnesses saw Alford Garcia, 52, go under the water after falling off an inflatable float off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening. The body of a Lynn man who was reported missing off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening has been recovered in Upper Mystic Lake. Alford Garcia,...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Resident and firefighter hurt during Cambridge fire rescue

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident and firefighter have been hurt during a Cambridge fire rescue early Wednesday morning. Firefighters had to rescue the resident from the third floor of an apartment building on River Street using a ladder. The resident was then taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also injured during that rescue.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Victim identified in Winchester lake drowning

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who drowned in Winchester’s Upper Mystic Lake on July 4th. The man, Alford Garcia, 52, of Lynn, was on an inflatable float shortly before 6 p.m. near Shannon Beach when he fell off. Garcia was seen going under the water at that time. The current investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office suggests that he attempted to swim to shore but became tired and started struggling in the water, eventually submerging in the water.
WINCHESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
RANDOLPH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash on Interstate 95 in Providence causes traffic, injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence caused injuries Tuesday. The right lane was blocked off on I-95 north at exit 23, causing 13 minute delays between Thurbers Avenue and the scene of the crash. ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police investigate after one person was shot in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult male victim is in the hospital after suffering serious life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. At 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on Wilcock Street in Dorchester. Police located the victim upon arrival and transported him to a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boaters pulled from the water after vessel enters ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fishermen rescued two people who were flung from their boat, which then went into a ‘Circle of Death’ spin off Marblehead, police said Tuesday. The fishing vessel Finest Kind saw a boat speeding in a circle near Brant Rock at 10 a.m. and found two men in the water, police said. The men had not been wearing life jackets, but were not injured.
MARBLEHEAD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy