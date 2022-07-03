Several Sickened After Man Uses Mace Inside Loop Restaurant
Several people were treated by paramedics at a Loop restaurant early Sunday morning when a person used mace inside of the building, police say....www.nbcchicago.com
Several people were treated by paramedics at a Loop restaurant early Sunday morning when a person used mace inside of the building, police say....www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0