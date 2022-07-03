ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Sickened After Man Uses Mace Inside Loop Restaurant

Cover picture for the articleSeveral people were treated by paramedics at a Loop restaurant early Sunday morning when a person used mace inside of the building, police say....

fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with firing shots out of car window

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child hit by stray bullet in Kenosha: police

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating how a child watching fireworks at the lakefront was hit by a stray bullet on July 4. The victim presented themselves at the hospital believing they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. A medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
KENOSHA, WI
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Parade Shooting Suspect Bought 5 Weapons Despite Threats

The man charged Tuesday with opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the suspect,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
