Granada, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary...

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

