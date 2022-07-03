Durham man arrested on 28 theft charges, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old father was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man and a toddler. According to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department, on July 5, officers responded to the 6000 block of Shanda Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found multiple victims, including the adult male, Robert Thomas, and a 23-month-old child. Additionally, a third victim, 22-year-old Tiffany Claybrooke, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, WRAL-TV reports.
