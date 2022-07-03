ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Durham man arrested on 28 theft charges, deputies say

By Kathryn Hubbard
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering. The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 1

Related
jocoreport.com

SECU Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

CLEVELAND – Authorities have arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of the State Employees’ Credit Union at 28 Ocholm Circle, Garner, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community. Tuesday night, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took 25 year-old Spencer...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police searching for suspect after man robs Durham County convenience store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are looking for a man after a Durham County convenience store was robbed. This happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. at the Hand-Dee Hugo’s on Pleasant Drive, according to deputies. Deputies said the man “implied he had a gun, demanded money from the...
cbs17

Rape suspect dies after suicide attempt at Durham County Detention Center: sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old rape suspect has been identified as the detainee at the Durham County Detention Center who died last week. On June 30, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced a detainee died after being transported to the hopsital. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office identified Erick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Probation Violation#Failure To Appear#Durham#The Sheriff S Office
jocoreport.com

Home Invasion And Robbery Suspect Captured Following Manhunt

SELMA – A Wake County man is behind bars accused of committing an armed home invasion and robbery. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted. At 9:23pm Friday, July 1st, two women, ages 21 and 37, were inside their home in...
truecrimedaily

North Carolina father accused of fatally shooting his toddler by accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old father was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man and a toddler. According to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department, on July 5, officers responded to the 6000 block of Shanda Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found multiple victims, including the adult male, Robert Thomas, and a 23-month-old child. Additionally, a third victim, 22-year-old Tiffany Claybrooke, was found suffering from gunshot wounds, WRAL-TV reports.
RALEIGH, NC
caswellmessenger.com

West Church Street shooting suspect arrested

During the evening of Saturday July 2, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville. Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries during the early morning hours on Sunday July 3, 2022.
WFMY NEWS2

Man found shot to death in a yard in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was found shot to death in a yard in Burlington Tuesday morning. The Burlington Police Department and EMS said they got a call around 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Foster Street about an unconscious man lying on the lawn. When officers and...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Two arrested after gunfire erupts at family gathering

Two men were arrested last week after they allegedly exchanged gunfire during a family gathering in the northern part of the county. Brandon Marcel Bryant and Kendrick Eugene Sellars, Jr. have both been charged with felonies for their alleged roles in the shootout at 2665 Albert Jeffries Road – an address that’s situated within a mile of Green Level’s municipal limits.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police search for suspect in overnight shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday morning. It happened around 12:55 a.m. on South Elm Eugene Street near West Elmsley Drive. Upon arrival, police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the male victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

NC caretaker stabs, pushes man out of moving car before crashing on I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida woman with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on I-95 in Godwin. The sheriff’s office said just before 4 p.m. on June 26, Arlene Mary Bonitz, a 57-year-old woman from Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin. They said Bonitz was traveling with a man she provides care and support for due to his cognitive delays.
GODWIN, NC
jocoreport.com

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Western Johnston County Collision

WILLOW SPRING – One person was killed and two others injured in a two vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The collision was reported just before 2:00pm Wednesday on Landmark Road at Jackson Springs Road, the main entrance to the new Jackson Springs Subdivision. The State Highway Patrol said...
cbs17

Stolen NC landscaping truck found in Henderson, ex-worker arrested, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they arrested a former landscaping employee in Henderson on Thursday for stealing a landscaping truck with over $20,000 worth of equipment. On Thursday at approximately 10 p.m., police came in contact with Herman Ray Terry Jr., 35, of Mooresville in the area of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy