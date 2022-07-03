Durham man arrested on 28 theft charges, deputies say

During the evening of Saturday July 2, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville. Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries during the early morning hours on Sunday July 3, 2022.

