Los Angeles, CA

Andrew Velazquez sitting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

By Sean Montiel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

Mike Yastrzemski kept to San Francisco's bench on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 7/5/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep.Rookie Jeremy Peña homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2) to win it.Trout struck out seven straight times in the first two games. In the finale, the three-time AL MVP reached base in his first at-bat on an error by Pena at shortstop before striking out looking in his next two plate appearances.Trout popped out in his...
ANAHEIM, CA
Austin Romine catching for Cardinals on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Curt Casali catching for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Casali will take a break after Austin Wynns was chosen as Monday's catcher for Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Casali to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Monday afternoon lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mets position Mark Canha in left field on Monday evening

New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
QUEENS, NY
Gavin Lux starting Tuesday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Louis' Ivan Herrera sitting versus Philadelphia Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Ivan Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Herrera will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Andrew Knizner handles catching duties and bats ninth. Herrera has made just 22 plate appearances this season and is batting .111 so...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rowdy Tellez sitting Monday afternoon for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Victor Caratini versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 297 plate appearances this season, Tellez has a .240 batting average with a .796 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rafael Devers sitting for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat fourth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for...
BOSTON, MA
Austin Hays sitting for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Hays will move to the bench on Tuesday with Ryan McKenna starting in left field. McKenna will bat seventh versus right-hander Spencer Howard and Texas. numberFire's models project McKenna for 9.1 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Anthony Rizzo (back) scratched from Yankees' lineup Tuesday; Matt Carpenter enters

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Donnie Walton sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Donnie Walton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ramon Urias batting fifth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urias will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spencer Howard and Texas. Jonathan Arauz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 10.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting sixth on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ryan Pepiot and the Dodgers. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
Christian Bethancourt in lineup Tuesday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Bethancourt for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA

