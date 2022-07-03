ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Microsoft is working on a faster Outlook version for low-end Android phones

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft is working on a lighter, faster version of Outlook on Android.
  • The updated app is designed for low-end Android phones, with no significant differences from the main app.
  • It is expected to be widely available starting in July.

Technology companies tend to offer a "lite" version of their apps in order to provide a smooth experience on low-end devices, and Microsoft appears to be developing one for its Outlook app for Android.

A Microsoft 365 roadmap entry indicates that a lighter, faster version of Outlook is making its way to many of the best cheap Android phones this month (via Dr. Windows ). The app, aptly named "Outlook Lite for Android," will bring the core functionality of the main app to low-end Android phones.

The roadmap's description for Outlook Lite states: "An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network."

The app promises to pack improved performance without taking up much storage space. For many apps of this type, such as Facebook Lite and Google Go, this means faster performance at the expense of some features.

However, Dr. Windows noticed that there is no significant difference between Outlook Lite and the core Outlook app, save for one limitation: it only allows you to create a single account type.

Apart from that, the pared-down Outlook app appears to be no less feature-rich than the full-fledged version, except for a minor change. According to a screenshot shared by Dr. Windows, the updated app will have a slightly revamped navigation bar at the bottom. On mobile, the main Outlook app displays three tabs: "Mail," "Search," and "Calendar." Meanwhile, its upcoming lighter version will replace the search tab with "Contacts."

The upcoming rollout of Outlook Lite for Android is a bit odd since an existing app with the same name is already available in a few countries. It's possible that Microsoft plans to release the new, lighter version more broadly.

Android Central has reached out to Microsoft for clarity and will update this article when we receive a response.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Phones Under $500 for 2022: iPhone SE, Galaxy A53, Moto G Stylus 5G and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. While there's significant pressure to keep up with the latest smartphone models and technology, the reality is that not all of us use our phones in such a way that calls for the fastest processors, the best displays or even the best cameras. For the basic user, top-of-the-line phones may feel overloaded with features and too expensive.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Got an Old Android or iPhone? Repurpose It as a Security Camera

Many people have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Rather than leaving that defunct iPhone or Android to collect dust, why not give it a second life?. Converting your old smartphone into a security camera is a cost-effective way to get eyes on your home when you're not there.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Android Phones#Mobile#Smart Phone
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which should you get?

Tello has many great features, a ton of data options, and affordable prices. But so does Mint Mobile, with a set of plans that will make more sense for many Android users. Both networks can use the T-Mobile network with 5G, so it really comes down to which plan works best for you.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $125

Looking for a "new" smartphone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones...
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

Paramount+, Starz, Showtime & More Are on Sale For Just 99 Cents on Amazon—Get the Deal Before It Ends

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Phone Arena

Three budget-friendly Samsung smartphones getting Android 12 updates

Samsung is truly on a roll when it comes to Android 12 updates, but it was bound to be this way sooner or later considering how many phones the South Korean giant launches every year. After upgrading most of its flagships, new and old, Samsung has turned its attention to the Galaxy A series and other affordable phones.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
979
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy