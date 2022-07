Lebanon Township Fire Department responds to the Readington blaze Photo Credit: Lebanon Township Fire Department

Two people died in a house fire that broke out early Sunday, July 3 in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Whitehouse Road fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in Whitehouse Station.

The victims' names were not released pending notification.

