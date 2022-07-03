Person rescued from apartment fire in Delray Beach

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO