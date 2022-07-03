Person rescued from apartment fire in Delray Beach

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. A firefighter is in the hospital after being injured while trying to extinguish a Tequesta country club home fire Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched from Tequesta, Palm Beach County and Martin County to fight the fire. Stay informed:...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm from celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July in Delray Beach. Police said the woman thought a stray firework hit her on Monday night. Instead, it turned out to be a bullet. Doctors found it...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on the Fourth of July. Ryon Clarke was reported missing. He was last seen in the West Palm Beach area. Stay...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are investigating the deaths of two people. Police were asked to do a welfare check at a home on SW Apache Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Someone called 911 concerned about the wellbeing of the people who live at the home.
Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — People have been evacuated and crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Martin County Wednesday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue and a hazmat crew responded to SW Palm Beach Street and SW MLK Jr. Drive in response to a gas leak from a ruptured line.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are investigating a shooting after shattered windows with bullet holes were discovered on the fourth floor of Broward Health Coral Springs over the weekend. The broken windows are in a fourth floor storage area. No one was injured. Police spokesperson Chris Swinson...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane collapsed at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened at the 180 Isles of Venice Drive. The crane knocked over poles, which caused damage to a car in the construction zone. No property was damaged and no one was hurt in...
A Florida man is recovering after one his hands was blown off in a fireworks accident over the July 4th holiday weekend. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes, just outside of Fort Lauderdale. The unidentified man was shooting...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two dirt bike drivers were taken to the hospital following a collision with an SUV in West Palm Beach on Monday night. According to West Palm Beach Police Department, two dirt bikes collided with an SUV at Broadway and 35th and 36th streets at around 6:30 p.m.
Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 5, 2022: A July 4th fire in Fort Pierce destroyed two units in a triplex Monday night. At least seventeen people were displaced, including eleven children. No injuries have been reported. "Fireworks caused the fire," said SLC Fire District spokesperson Brenda Stokes in a phone...
BOYNTON BEACH — The man arrested on charges in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in a car in suburban Boynton Beach last month tried using bleach and lighter fluid to destroy the evidence, said the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found 18-year-old Link Olibrisse shot to...
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, officials said, he collided with a boat while riding a personal watercraft off the Venetian Causeway in Miami. Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 1000 Venetian Causeway, at around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
As Guillermo Silva stepped outside his residence in suburban West Palm Beach to speak to another man Saturday night, he confirmed that two other people were inside and told the man to enter through a side door, according to court documents. The man did so and then, according to Palm...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man on the Treasure Coast is recovering in the hospital after police say he was struck on his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver Saturday. The victim is praising the actions of a motorist who followed the alleged hit-and-run driver and called 911.
Comments / 0