ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Police seek public's help locating missing Northfield 6-year-old

By Philip Weyhe
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

The Northfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing child, after the apparent suicide of her mother.

Elle Ragin, 6, is approximately 3'6" and 45 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade, 39, was located deceased of an apparent suicide on Saturday, July 2 in their Northfield apartment, according to police. Investigators believe Wade may have been involved in her daughter's disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elle Ragin or who has seen Ragin or Wade over the past two weeks is urged to call Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#911
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
57
Followers
233
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy