State interest in pickleball

By Loretta Boniti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pickleball grows in popularity, there's work in the state...

Cooper signs executive order to protect women who travel to N.C. for abortion

North Carolina's governor signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at protecting access to abortion, including safeguards for women who travel to the state for an abortion. The order directs cabinet agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Safety, to not cooperate with states that ask for information to prosecute women who come to North Carolina for an abortion. The order also says the state will decline requests to extradite people to other states if they are going to be prosecuted for criminalized abortions.
14 hopeful cannabis processors keep NY sales timeline on track

The state Office of Cannabis Management has received 14 applications in one week for people who want process cannabis flower, oils and products for New York's first recreational marijuana sales expected late this fall. Farmers and entrepreneurs who want to prepare, manufacture and package cannabis products for sale started to...
Longtime N.C. rep takes Pentagon job, talks burnout, incredible military career

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon. Martin joins us to talk about his incredible military career, including the moment he volunteered for active duty just days after 9/11 and serving overseas just days after his first and only child was born.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Popular Pittsford community sale begins Wednesday, helps support refugees locally

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's a popular community sale that raises money to help refugees and immigrants who are getting a new start locally. The annual Saints Place Super Sale in Pittsford opens Wednesday afternoon and runs through Saturday. It features a huge selection of everything from antiques and art to kitchen items, electronics, toys, clothing and a lot more. It takes a full year to collect all the items that are up for sale.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Joel Giambra suspends New York state Senate campaign and is leaving GOP

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Joel Giambra said he will no longer actively campaign in the August primary for New York's 61st state Senate district. He also plans to leave the party. "The Republican Party has changed for one reason and that's Donald Trump and I think it's just unfortunate...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Doctor, anti-abortion advocates agree ectopic pregnancies must be removed

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas law defines abortion as the intent to cause the death of an unborn child. There are a few exceptions, including removing an ectopic pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is one in which a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some doctors are hesitant to remove ectopic pregnancies since most abortions are now illegal in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Gas-Friendly Getaways: A trip to Sylvan Beach

Summer travel season is back, but with gasoline prices reaching upwards of $5 for most regions around the Empire State, it's getting tougher to stick to budgets. While fuel may have gotten more expensive, there are plenty of nearby attractions to enjoy on just a tankful from the city of Syracuse.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Why powerful hurricanes do not reach Maine

There comes a time during every season the calm turns upside down and activity increases. The month of June, especially for tropical regions, signifies the start of hurricane season. These massive storms, which at their most intense, bring catastrophic damage as a category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds at 157...
MAINE STATE
Hochul signs 3 bills to bolster state's clean energy sector

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed into law three bills aimed to advance the state's clean energy industry. The Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022 will amend the state's regulatory and policy environment to support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction strategies in buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America's Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grandma Patrol helps keep East Buffalo community safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years, a group of grandmas in East Buffalo has kept an eye out to keep things safe. They were brought together to safeguard a property meant to house the African Heritage Food Co-Op. “I've been here 50 years,” said Quintella Backey, a member of the...
BUFFALO, NY
New evacuations for communities near California forest fire

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

