State interest in pickleball

North Carolina's governor signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at protecting access to abortion, including safeguards for women who travel to the state for an abortion. The order directs cabinet agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Safety, to not cooperate with states that ask for information to prosecute women who come to North Carolina for an abortion. The order also says the state will decline requests to extradite people to other states if they are going to be prosecuted for criminalized abortions.

