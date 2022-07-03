ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry, MS

Man charged with murder after Terry shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pve1A_0gTmwBD100

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One man died and another was arrested following a shooting that happened in Terry on Saturday, July 2.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 3129 Wynndale Road.

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

They said Brandon Nix, 27, was fatally shot twice by Michael Harvey Jr., 24, following an altercation. Harvey was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Officials said a witness was also detained at the scene for an interview. Investigators said Nix and Harvey knew each other. A handgun was also recovered from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900 or (601)-351-1521.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

11-year-old shot in back on Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the Fourth of July. Police said the shooting happened Monday around 9:20 p.m. on Tara Road. Investigators said the child was shot once in the back. He was listed in critical condition. Many people were...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old shot in back on Tara Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment. Hearn said police have not identified a possible suspect at this time. There […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested on July 1 for possession of a stolen firearm in Vicksburg. Vicksburg Police Department says the weapon was confiscated from Tayvion Pope, 19, on May 30, 2022, and was found to have been stolen in 2021. According to VPD, Pope received a...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terry, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Terry, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hickory Ridge Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Hickory Ridge Road in Florence. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as Danial Reinbott, 49, of Florence. According to Ruth, Reinbott died from injuries sustained in the crash. The […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Suspicious person seen leaving scene of Vicksburg house fire

The Vicksburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Monday afternoon — and a suspicious person that reportedly left the scene. The VFD responded to the fire in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Vicksburg after a 911 call at 12:35 p.m. Battalion 1, Ladder 3, Ladder 14, Engine 6, Rescue and Fire Medic 30 responded, along with Vicksburg Police Department units.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting tonight. Sheriff Martin Pace says a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision. That’s in south...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Rankin County on Tuesday. The information comes from Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Coroner Ruth says 49-year-old Danial Reinbott of Florence died on Hickory Ridge Road as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. Want...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#1521#Nexstar Media Inc
WAPT

Altercation off Wynndale Road leads to 24-year-old charged with murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Terry. According to officers, investigators were called to a home on Wynndale Road around 9:30 p.m. "We rarely have anything happen around this end," said neighbor Vernon Vinson. Hinds County...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to proposed drive-by shooting ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is proposing a new ordinance that will confiscate vehicles used in a drive-by shooting, making them property of the city. Jacksonians expressed mixed emotions about Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ confiscation ordinance. Some said people need to be held accountable. Others said it will lead to more problems. After a […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest three on outstanding warrants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested by Jackson police on various charges on Sunday, July 3. Jackson Police Chief Deric Hearn said Quanellius Terry, 36, was arrested on Longview Place on arrest warrants from 2019 for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Terry was also charged with domestic violence disturbing the family peace. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman proposes ordinance to confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent number of drive-by shootings across the capital city, the Jackson City Council addressed a potential solution for the issue. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, introduced his proposed ordinance for the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to impound and confiscate cars involved in drive-by shootings. One Jackson homeowner shared with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Lake Caroline in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Vicksburg home set on fire, reportedly while occupied

A fire was sparked at a Vicksburg home on Monday, reportedly with a resident still inside. At 12:35 p.m., Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 200 block of Second Avenue. Radio traffic indicated an elderly resident was within the home. Battalion 1 (Assistant Chief Tim...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg house fire under investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews responded to a house fire in Vicksburg with a person reportedly inside on Monday, July 4. Vicksburg Daily News reported the fire happened around 12:30 p.m. on Second Avenue. Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the fire was extinguished without significant damage to the home. He said asbestos siding helped […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy