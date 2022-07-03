Man charged with murder after Terry shooting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One man died and another was arrested following a shooting that happened in Terry on Saturday, July 2.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 3129 Wynndale Road.

They said Brandon Nix, 27, was fatally shot twice by Michael Harvey Jr., 24, following an altercation. Harvey was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Officials said a witness was also detained at the scene for an interview. Investigators said Nix and Harvey knew each other. A handgun was also recovered from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900 or (601)-351-1521.

