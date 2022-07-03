ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow sledging match goes wrong

By Pawan Atri
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former India opener Virender Sehwag trolled Virat Kohli after his move to sledge England batter Jonny Bairstow backfired. England were staring down the barrel at the end of Day 2 as the Indian fast bowlers reduced the hosts to 84/5, including the big wicket of in-form Joe Root. The Indians continued...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Irfan Pathan, fans slam Indian selectors after Virat, Rohit rested from WI ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. However, what came as a shock to a section of Indian supporters was that both regular captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli were rested from the 50-over games against the […] The post Irfan Pathan, fans slam Indian selectors after Virat, Rohit rested from WI ODIs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below: Read More England storm to record win over India after Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow centuries
SPORTS
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: England's bowling line-up show they will be in a good place after Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad... while Alex Lees needs to 'calm down' to take his game to the next level

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were England's saviours again as they dragged the hosts to 259-3 at stumps on day four against India. England are facing a record chase of 378 runs and the duo's partnership of 150 off 197 balls has got fans daring to dream. Sportsmail's DAVID LLOYD...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Lara
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Virender Sehwag
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
ClutchPoints

‘Pantomime villain’: Former England cricketer tears into Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Joe Root extends his lead at the top of the Test batting rankings after his match-sealing hundred at Edgbaston, while Jonny Bairstow's back-to-back tons move him into the top 10... but Virat Kohli slips to 13th as his slump in form continues

Joe Root’s brilliant, match-sealing Edgbaston hundred has seen him increase his lead at the top of the world Test batting rankings. On the back of his unbeaten 142, his 28th Test hundred, the 31-year-old former England captain has moved to a career-high 923 points, 44 ahead of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, the nearest challenger on a list that also includes India’s Rishabh Pant in fifth.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There's an ultimate belief in one another that we can do it': Alex Lees suggests England are only '30 or 40 minutes' of good batting away from creating history as they chase down a national-record 378 runs against India

Alex Lees believes England are half an hour of good batting away from creating history in Birmingham on Tuesday as they go in pursuit of a national-record 378 to pinch the delayed fifth Test from under India's noses. Lees made a punchy 56, before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Joe Root heaps praise on Ben Stokes for urging England to play like 'rock stars' and 'be entertainers' after the Yorkshireman's century inspired their highest ever fourth-innings run chase against India at Edgbaston

Joe Root inspired England to the highest fourth-innings run-chase in their history, then admitted Ben Stokes had encouraged his players to become ‘rock stars’ as they attempt to take Test cricket to new heights. An hour and a half after he and Jonny Bairstow had blown India away...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Indians#Indvseng#Virendersehwag#Bear
BBC

England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will remain 'not afraid of failure'

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
BBC

Jonny May: Winger set to miss second England Test against Australia

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Date: Saturday, 9 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and app. England wing Jonny May is set to miss the second Test against Australia on Saturday as he recovers from Covid. The 32-year-old tested positive in...
RUGBY
The Independent

England vs India: Allegations of racist abuse among the crowd at Edgbaston being investigated

An investigation is under way into allegations of racist abuse among the crowd on day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston.Officials at the Birmingham venue have confirmed they are looking into social media claims, highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, of discriminatory language by spectators on Monday.Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said: “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at EdgbastonEdgbaston chief executive Stuart Cain“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the...
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history in the just-concluded fifth and final Test against England in Birmingham which his team lost by seven wickets on Tuesday. While India failed to win their first series in England in 15 years as the hosts went on to claim a spectacular victory, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Joe […] The post ‘Thought MS Dhoni would do it’: India legend on Rishabh Pant’s feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
99K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy