ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah group leads effort to build EV corridors across the Mountain West

By Boise State Public Radio News
aspenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRural, scenic areas in our region often require long road trips to access. That can make electric vehicle owners wary if there aren’t many charging stations along the way. However, one group is hoping to ease that anxiety. ChargeWest is aiding a massive effort to build an electric...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 21

Equinsu Ocha Clement
3d ago

is the government going to make ev more affordable for the average consumer or lower the cost of electricity to charge them? if not don't use tax money to appease the upper class that can afford them.

Reply
11
Gringo Gato
3d ago

Don't waste our tax dollars on your utopian fantasies. If companies want to build out the infrastructure to support a product they want to sell at a profit fine.

Reply(1)
11
Chris Nielsen
3d ago

I’m on board with the two other comments; EV will always be more expensive stop wasting our tax dollars! Time to eliminate the current administration alone with everyone else pushing for world domination

Reply(3)
11
Related
kjzz.com

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Monsoons may bring relief to the drought-ridden Southwest

Even in the middle of a historic drought, summer rains are on track for their third strong year in a row. The North American Monsoon is an annual surge in rainfall. This year … a strong start has already helped suppress a busy wildfire season in Arizona and New Mexico. Forecasts show that it will likely stay strong … with average amounts of rain in Colorado, Utah and Nevada, and above average totals in Arizona and New Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Ranks Worst in Nation For Energy Bills

Summer in Wyoming means warmer temperatures, but this year has been a scorcher. Much of the state has surpassed heat records since June, with several cities breaking century-old records. And gas prices have been climbing to ridiculous levels for months now. Across the country, energy bills are rising. But, Wyoming wallets hurt more than anywhere else in the country regarding energy costs.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
City
Moab, UT
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Cars
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Phoenix New Times

Has Arizona's Uncapped Cannabis Cultivation Created a Glut?

Cannabis prices are falling across Washington, Oregon and Colorado as supply steeply overshadows demand. In Arizona, cannabis prices are beginning to fall, too — prompting concern the Grand Canyon State might have a glut of its own. "In the past several months the price of flower has gone down,"...
ARIZONA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Internet Blames Mormons For This ‘Dirty’ Idaho TikTok Trend

When it comes to TikTok, Idaho is no stranger to going viral. From car crashes to total "fail" moments--Idaho has had its time in the TikTok spotlight. The current talk of Idaho TikTok isn't a crazy singular incident, however-- it's actually a full-blown, nationwide trend!. The 'Dirty' TikTok Trend Taking...
ABC 15 News

Governor Ducey signs historic legislation protecting Arizona water

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey signed historic legislation Wednesday morning to protect Arizona's water. In a tweet, Ducey called the legislation "crucial" for Arizona's continued growth and prosperity. The plan invests $1 billion over three years to fund projects that will bring additional water to the state. It will...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Infrastructure#Vehicles#Ev#Chargewest
wyo4news.com

Sierra Sorenson is the youngest Miss Wyoming for American Strong since 1930

Sweetwater County- Sierra Sorenson is the youngest Miss Wyoming for American Strong since 1930, and the first-ever Miss Wyoming for American Strong from Sweetwater County. She won this title on June 25, 2022. Now she will be competing at the nationals in Las Vegas From August 12 to August 21, 2022.
ABC4

Where do the rich people live in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate […]
UTAH STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Colorado Stream Case That Could Revolutionize River Access

This story first appeared in High County News on June 27, 2022. ‘There are waters I’ve wanted to fish for 50 years, and I’ve been denied the use of a state-owned resource.’. The first rock hurtled past Roger Hill’s head and plunked into the Arkansas River on a...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs landmark $1.2 billion ‘water protection’ bill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey signed a landmark water bill Wednesday morning in the Phoenix capitol rotunda. The legislation will put $1 billion in the new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, allowing the state to buy and own new water sources, offer grants, and build sustainable infrastructure for importing water into Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
gilavalleycentral.net

Eastern Arizona Counties Organization contributes $25,000 to Range Rider Program to reduce Mexican wolf depredations on livestock

PINETOP, Ariz. – The Eastern Arizona Counties Organization (ECO) has made a contribution of $25,000 to support the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Range Rider Program that is directed by the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team. Created in 1993, ECO includes Apache, Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee and Navajo...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
Douglas Budget

Highest-earning counties in Wyoming

Compiled a list of the highest earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼Wildfire contained on Arizona Strip

ARIZONA STRIP – The Antelope Valley wildfire burned just over 100 acres in the Arizona Strip in north Mohave County. The Bureau of Land Management said lightning sparked the fire on June 26 near Mt. Trumbull, about 65 miles south of St. George, Utah. The BLM reported the fire...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy