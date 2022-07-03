Murder victim's mother continues search for killer 11 years later

The mother of a murder victim says her family is still looking for the suspect who murdered her son 11 years ago in Norwalk.

In 2011, 27-year-old Iriquois Alston and 22-year-old Rakita Smalls were found shot to death in a car in the Golder Hill neighborhood.

Alston's mother, April Barron, started a nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, in memory of her son. The organization passes out food under the bridge on John Street every Sunday in Alston's memory.

Barron tells each person who gets a meal or clothing, there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the double murder is urged to call (866) 623-8058.