Murder victim's mother continues search for killer 11 years later

The mother of a murder victim says her family is still looking for the suspect who murdered her son 11 years ago in Norwalk.

In 2011, 27-year-old Iriquois Alston and 22-year-old Rakita Smalls were found shot to death in a car in the Golder Hill neighborhood.

Alston's mother, April Barron, tells News 12 she pays tribute to her son by helping people who are homeless. She passes out food under the bridge on John Street every Sunday in Alston's memory.

Barron tells each person who gets a meal or clothing, there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.