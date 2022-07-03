ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Murder victim's mother continues search for killer 11 years later

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdhh5_0gTmvgPd00

The mother of a murder victim says her family is still looking for the suspect who murdered her son 11 years ago in Norwalk.

In 2011, 27-year-old Iriquois Alston and 22-year-old Rakita Smalls were found shot to death in a car in the Golder Hill neighborhood.

Alston's mother, April Barron, tells News 12 she pays tribute to her son by helping people who are homeless. She passes out food under the bridge on John Street every Sunday in Alston's memory.

Barron tells each person who gets a meal or clothing, there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkbeacon.com

‘We Heard a Big Bang’: Toddler Falls to His Death from 29th Floor of Harlem Apartment Building Balcony, Neighbors Say They Heard the Parents Arguing Before Fall

Officials in New York City are investigating the heartbreaking tragedy that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy. Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, the toddler fell from an apartment balcony after neighbors say adults in the home were fighting. Community members in Harlem’s Taino Towers residential complex, on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#11 Years Later#Violent Crime#Golder Hill
Daily News

Bronx man, 62, dies in friend’s arms, was dancing bystander killed in wave of July 4th gun violence: ‘Frenzy’ of shots and firecrackers

First he danced on the sidewalk, and then he died there. A beloved Bronx man celebrating the Fourth of July was killed by a stray bullet to the chest while hanging outside his apartment, leaving devastated friends angry and scared. John Edwards, 62, passed away in his best friend’s arms on a Belmont sidewalk still covered a day later with bloody refuse and discarded rubber gloves from the ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side. It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 2 women wanted for stealing from Shirley shoe store

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole from a Shirley store in June. According to police, two women stole assorted footwear from Famous Footwear located on Montauk Highway on June 10 around 6:45 p.m. Police say the women fled in a possible...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy