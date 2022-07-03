ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Street closed after shooting in Salt Lake City

By Stephen Romney
 3 days ago
Main Street was closed as police investigated a shooting that left one person in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 that they received calls reporting multiple gunshots around 5:25 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Kensington Avenue.

Once on scene, they located one person with a gunshot wound, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there had been some sort of gathering in the area that led to the shooting, with a number of people that had been present fleeing the area shortly after, with bullet casings and other trace evidence being found along Main Street between Harris Avenue and Andrew Avenue.

This prompted police to close down the area to allow investigators to process the multiple scenes.

No arrests have been made, but witness statements indicate that it may be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.

SLCPD is asking anyone with any information about the incident that has not already spoken with police to contact them at 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

