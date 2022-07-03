Harvest Happenings – July 2022

On Monday, July 4th at 10 a.m. we will celebrate by having our annual 4th of July parade. Come join us by decorating your car, golf cart, tractor, motorcycle, horse, or anything that moves and be a part of this fun event. Parade lineup will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by the ESD #1 Fire Department. Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall. We have activities for the kids including face painting which is always a big hit with little and big kids! This annual event is for everyone so bring the entire family and celebrate our country’s independence and meet your neighbors. A special thanks to Carol Owens and the Woodlands Women Club for organizing and hosting this event for more than 37 years.

COPPER CANYON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO