ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Harvest Happenings – July 2022

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every day, our emergency service providers put themselves in harm’s way to save the lives of people they have never met. They deliver hope to families and communities in crises. They are selfless and have much grace under fire as they serve their community. The men and women...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Town launching FloMo Convos

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it is launching a new resident engagement initiative called FloMo Convos. Town staff will hold four community meetings this month in different parts of town to give residents an opportunity to discuss what they like about the town and ways it can improve, according to a town news release. During the one-hour meetings, residents can meet with Town Manager James Childers, answer live survey questions, get to know staff and neighbors and discuss the town and its future.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Diamond Hill community takes care of each other

When we came to the U.S. as children, things were simpler and quieter. We have always lived in parts of Diamond Hill and Northside. Our family of 10 moved around. We finally settled down in 1991 to the current house we have now and have lived in the community since.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

City of McKinney presents Red, White, and BOOM!

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of McKinney celebrates the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOM! with free family activities, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show. The day kicks off with a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party. Evening festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music, food, kids’ activities, a concert, and a fireworks display.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Denton County, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – July 2022

On July 4th, 246 years ago, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence and changed the course of history. Happy Birthday to the United States of America! I wish everyone an enjoyable and safe celebration of the founding of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!
ARGYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#North Texas#Emergency Service#American#Fun#Harvest#The North Texas Food Bank
countylinemagazine.com

Red, White and BOOM!

Activities for the entire family. A full day of free hometown fun!. The City of McKinney celebrates the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOM! with free family activities, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show. Red, White and BOOM! kicks off Independence Day with downtown events: a hometown...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson – July 2022

On Monday, July 4th at 10 a.m. we will celebrate by having our annual 4th of July parade. Come join us by decorating your car, golf cart, tractor, motorcycle, horse, or anything that moves and be a part of this fun event. Parade lineup will be at 9:30 at Copper Canyon Town Hall and will be led by the ESD #1 Fire Department. Immediately following the parade everyone is welcome for hotdogs and drinks at Town Hall. We have activities for the kids including face painting which is always a big hit with little and big kids! This annual event is for everyone so bring the entire family and celebrate our country’s independence and meet your neighbors. A special thanks to Carol Owens and the Woodlands Women Club for organizing and hosting this event for more than 37 years.
COPPER CANYON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Firefighters See Hundreds of Grass Fire Calls on Fourth of July

Fireworks and dry conditions made for a dangerous combination on the Fourth of July weekend, with firefighters across North Texas kept busy by fires ignited by fireworks. One of those calls was the professional Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display at Panther Island Pavilion. Grass around the fireworks area caught fire, with spectators capturing cellphone video of the flames spreading.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy