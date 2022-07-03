ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. played 2nd half of 2021 season without an ACL

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. will miss at least a portion of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, the second time he’s suffered that very injury in his NFL career. It was a crushing injury and a tough way for him to end the season, but he played extremely well with the Rams and was a big part of their late-season success.

On Twitter, Beckham revealed something surprising. He said he played the “whole back half of the season” without an ACL – and still won a Super Bowl. He was on his way to potentially winning Super Bowl MVP, too, after catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury.

Beckham is still a free agent and arguably the top one available. The Rams have shown plenty of interest in re-signing him, and he’s expressed a desire to return to Los Angeles, but so far, the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms on an extension.

