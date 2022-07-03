NASA Has a Launch Window For Artemis I

NASAs Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 15, 2022. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, NASA embarked on a crucial test of Artemis I — which, in turn, is set to kick off a new era of lunar exploration. That test of the fueling system has now been successfully completed, and the rocket and spacecraft were returned to Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building. All of that brings to mind the next logical question, which is to say: when might we see Artemis I launch?

And now we have a better idea of that as well. As Engadget reports, a NASA administrator has offered some crucial information as to when we might see Artemis I head to the Moon. It’s likely to take place in late August or early September.

In a recent interview with Ars Technica, Jim Free, a senior exploration official at NASA, spoke about the fueling system test and where the agency planned to go from here. Free revealed that NASA was planning to launch Artemis I in a window spanning August 23 to September 6.

“We’d be foolish not to target that right now,” Free said in the interview. “We made incredible progress last week.”

Artemis I will not have a crew; as Engadget reports, its role will be to explore the physical effects of the voyage. The current plan is for Artemis II to be fully crewed, however.