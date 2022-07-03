ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now collaborating on more than just music: according to TMZ, the couple will soon be collaborating on parenthood, too! The...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!. "People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps. Theo Wargo/Getty Images. After taking a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Big Sean
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Tmz
TheDailyBeast

Minions: The Rise of Gru Sparks Weird TikTok Trend Where Teens Dress in Suits at the Movies

Big groups of young men in tuxedos have been showing up at movie theaters around the world to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in the latest trend to emerge from TikTok. Videos on the lip-syncing social media platform show teens taking part in the “Gentleminions” craze sporting dark suits and coordinating hand gestures while watching the hotly anticipated kids movie. Not every movie theater appears to see the funny side. One Twitter user shared a notice purportedly displayed in a British theater saying they would refuse entry to “any group of guests in formal attire” due to “disturbances” related to the trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Erika Jayne slammed for cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son

Erika Jayne faced major backlash from fans after she told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f–k out.” Jayne, who appeared to be drunk, cursed at Jax after he grabbed flowers from a table near Jayne during Beauvais’ birthday party in a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ‘Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne, 50, asked him. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!” Jax quickly scurried away and told his mom that he got “violated for grabbing...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: Everything to Know About Their Close Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for being one half of one Hollywood’s most famous marriages, with controversial Oscar winner Will Smith. She’s also famous for her Red Table Talk tv show. What’s less known, however, is that she had a relationship with legendary late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Bad Moms actress, 50, met him in Baltimore in the ’80s, where she was born and raised, and a tight friendship developed in the years leading up to his still-unsolved 1996 death in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy