Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Erika Jayne faced major backlash from fans after she told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f–k out.” Jayne, who appeared to be drunk, cursed at Jax after he grabbed flowers from a table near Jayne during Beauvais’ birthday party in a sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ‘Wait what are you doing here?” Jayne, 50, asked him. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!” Jax quickly scurried away and told his mom that he got “violated for grabbing...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO