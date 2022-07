PLAINVILLE, Conn. — 15-year-old Lucas Brewer of Plainville was loved by everyone around him. His family, friends, and teammates. "He played football, basketball, he loved swimming. If the sun was out, he was outside. If it wasn't raining he would be outside. He'd be on his bike, he'd be down at the park playing basketball," said his mother, Glenda Brewer.

16 HOURS AGO