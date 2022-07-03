Newton school board continues contract with superintendent

Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger's contract was approved by school board members on June 27. Messinger joined the district 2020. The continued contract secures Messinger for another three years in Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Newton school board members supported a motion to continue the contract of superintendent Tom Messinger, who has served the district since 2020.

During the June 27 school board meeting, elected officials voted 7-0 to keep the superintendent employed with the Newton Community School District. Prior to the meeting, the school board held a closed session for the superintendent’s quarterly review, which had been rescheduled from earlier that month.

Following the contract’s approval, Messinger is now signed on for another three years commencing July 1 and ending June 30, 2025. School board members later considered a resolution to approve the superintendent’s salary. The previous year, Messinger was given a 6 percent salary increase to $185,500.

For this upcoming school year, Messinger will be paid an annual salary of $196,630, another 6 percent raise. The school board voted 6-1 to approve. School board member Travis Padget would voted against the salary approval, noting he believed the increase was too high given the financial situation.

“I’m not a big fan of giving the superintendent a big increase,” Padget said. “This is the conversation we had last year … I feel like with the financials that we’re in, keeping it consistent across the district, I’m also not a big fan of the other increases. I’m a fan of keeping that very similar for everyone.”

Padget clarified his comments have nothing to do with Messinger’s performance. School board member Donna Cook understood Padget’s line of thinking and has even thought that at times in the past, but she also believes that the jobs are very different and she believes it’s more appropriate for a higher percentage.

School board member Josh Cantu noted a 6 percent wage increase for the superintendent every year cannot be sustainable.

Other administrators in the Newton school district received a 3 percent raise during the June 13 school board meeting, according to the minutes. Classified groups like head custodians, computer technician, sign language interpreter and athletic trainers also received a 3 percent wage increase.

Classified groups, including specialists and secretaries, received an 8 percent wage increase, while supervisors and managers received a 5 percent increase.

