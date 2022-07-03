ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Newton school board continues contract with superintendent

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dM5h_0gTmsREF00
Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger's contract was approved by school board members on June 27. Messinger joined the district 2020. The continued contract secures Messinger for another three years in Newton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Newton school board members supported a motion to continue the contract of superintendent Tom Messinger, who has served the district since 2020.

During the June 27 school board meeting, elected officials voted 7-0 to keep the superintendent employed with the Newton Community School District. Prior to the meeting, the school board held a closed session for the superintendent’s quarterly review, which had been rescheduled from earlier that month.

Following the contract’s approval, Messinger is now signed on for another three years commencing July 1 and ending June 30, 2025. School board members later considered a resolution to approve the superintendent’s salary. The previous year, Messinger was given a 6 percent salary increase to $185,500.

For this upcoming school year, Messinger will be paid an annual salary of $196,630, another 6 percent raise. The school board voted 6-1 to approve. School board member Travis Padget would voted against the salary approval, noting he believed the increase was too high given the financial situation.

“I’m not a big fan of giving the superintendent a big increase,” Padget said. “This is the conversation we had last year … I feel like with the financials that we’re in, keeping it consistent across the district, I’m also not a big fan of the other increases. I’m a fan of keeping that very similar for everyone.”

Padget clarified his comments have nothing to do with Messinger’s performance. School board member Donna Cook understood Padget’s line of thinking and has even thought that at times in the past, but she also believes that the jobs are very different and she believes it’s more appropriate for a higher percentage.

School board member Josh Cantu noted a 6 percent wage increase for the superintendent every year cannot be sustainable.

Other administrators in the Newton school district received a 3 percent raise during the June 13 school board meeting, according to the minutes. Classified groups like head custodians, computer technician, sign language interpreter and athletic trainers also received a 3 percent wage increase.

Classified groups, including specialists and secretaries, received an 8 percent wage increase, while supervisors and managers received a 5 percent increase.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Approve A Property Tax Suspension

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a property tax suspension at their regular meeting Tuesday. The property tax suspension was for a property owner in Dallas County because the occupant receives Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Administration benefits and falls within the guidelines for property tax suspension. Also,...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Minburn wants to break lease, sell depot

The city of Minburn has issued an order for us, owners of the Nineteen 14 restaurant and bar in the depot, to close the Nineteen 14. We have been directed to vacate the property by July 31, 2022. We received a new lease via email for signature on April 14,...
MINBURN, IA
WHO 13

Water flowing through street due to DMPS elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need. The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, IA
Government
Newton, IA
Education
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
voiceofalexandria.com

Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Mental health professionals join police in responding to 911 calls

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Tuesday, the city of Des Moines is partnering up with health care professionals to expand mental health services. The Crisis Advocacy Response Effort or "CARE" program, is where mental health professionals from Broadlawns Medical Center work with Des Moines police to answer and respond to 911 calls.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Axios

Des Moines police sue councilperson; BLM protesters

Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol. The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system. What's happening: Officers...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newton School Board#The School Board
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you...
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ktvo.com

Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
LINDEN, IA
WHO 13

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
LOVILIA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expired

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday for Marion and Warren Counties, and most of central Iowa north of Highway 34. The primary threats will be significant wind gusts up to 80 MPH and large hail up to two inches in diameter. Heavy rainfall is also a concern, especially over areas that received well over an inch on Sunday.
MARION, IA
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
648
Followers
124
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy