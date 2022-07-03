ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 7

Leslie M. Bates
3d ago

Its an area you LOVE n HATE. Tons of history ,culture and potential development! BUT tons of poverty violence and racism. Gotta learn how to blend the old w/ the new and begin to THRIVE.

Reply
8
Peter Vincent
3d ago

Thanks to judge Batisti for using our kids and bussing to integrate neighborhoods like Slavic Village.it used to be a safe place to live.

Reply
8
Ikena Owonago
2d ago

hate to say it but we need Martial Law here because Young people brainwashed by Rap music culture it's not Mayor Bibb or any political governing life imitating art

Reply
4
 

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: 21 shot, 3 killed over Fourth of July holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the division is investigating 13 separate incidents involving 21 individuals who were shot, which resulted in three total homicides that occurred over the course of the Fourth of July holiday. There were 226 calls for service to police that were related to fireworks...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus. The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Person of interest sought in fatal Warrensville Heights shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Euclid woman reported missing

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 33-year-old Vareena Harris, who officers said is considered a missing person. “Her mother called police when Vareena did not call her on Mother’s Day or on her son’s birthday, which is highly unusual,” EPD stated.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning. The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues. The business is JBI Scrap Processors. Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles. A Cleveland fire official...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

MPD rescues multiple children and an adult from structure fire

Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video) This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Akron officials release bodycam video showing police shooting death of Jayland Walker. Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage. Vehicle...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Police not reporting use of force cases to public database

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s police chief has spoken of increasing trust and accountability in light of the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. But 19 Investigates found one place where they could improve their transparency as a department. We found Akron Police Department is not reporting use...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron woman dies after being struck by stray bullet while sitting in her home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Akron woman died Tuesday after being shot in the head while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight Monday.
AKRON, OH

