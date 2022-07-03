Man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting...www.cleveland19.com
Its an area you LOVE n HATE. Tons of history ,culture and potential development! BUT tons of poverty violence and racism. Gotta learn how to blend the old w/ the new and begin to THRIVE.
Thanks to judge Batisti for using our kids and bussing to integrate neighborhoods like Slavic Village.it used to be a safe place to live.
hate to say it but we need Martial Law here because Young people brainwashed by Rap music culture it's not Mayor Bibb or any political governing life imitating art
