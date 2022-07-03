ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SEE IT: Newsom cuts ad encouraging Floridians to move to California

By Daniel Chaitin
 3 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is featured in an Independence Day ad encouraging Florida residents to move to California .

The ad, paid for by the governor's reelection campaign , is an early salvo in what could be a 2024 presidential showdown between Newsom and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). It follows more than 360,000 people leaving California in 2021 and moving to places such as the Sunshine State due to affordability, state regulations, and access to jobs, among other things.

"It's Independence Day — so let's talk about what's going on in America," Newsom says in the ad, which he tweeted out on Sunday. "Freedom is under attack in your state," he adds before taking aim at Republican leaders.

"I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love," Newsom says. "Don't let them take your freedom."

DeSantis's campaign panned the ad as being a waste of money.

"Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire," spokesman Dave Abrams said, according to CNN . "Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida."

Newsom survived a recall election in September of last year, and polls show positive signs for his reelection effort this year.

Like his California counterpart, DeSantis has set his focus on a reelection campaign, but he is often talked about as a top-tier candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Recent polling has shown DeSantis closing the gap considerably between himself and former President Donald Trump, who has flirted with another run at the White House.

Kathy
2d ago

don't move here. prices are to high. home are way to expensive to buy.and business are moving out of California. and nothing to rent and if you find something to rent it is going to be very expensive. gas is very high in California

Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

California has has high everything taxes illegal aliens gas prices property taxes crime homeless population business regulations housing and it’s a one party 🎉 system Woke socialism 🤠

Thumps58
2d ago

Not sure what this guy is on he talks about freefom but yet us taking more of people's rights away everyday. Maybe he is scared that he has finally meet his match and will lose to DeSantis.

