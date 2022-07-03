On3 top-40 recruit Joshua Mickens commits to LSU

Joshua Mickens (Jeremy Birmingham/Lettermen Row)

Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens is heading to the Baton Rouge.

The Indiana native has committed to LSU, becoming the second elite EDGE rusher to commit to the Tigers this weekend.

Mickens is the No. 117 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

However, On3 is highest on Mickens in the industry, ranking him as the No. 34 prospect and No. 7 EDGE in the 2023 On300 ranking.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power explained why Mickens ranks so highly earlier this year.

“Joshua Mickens looks like one of the more skilled pass rushers in what is a deep group at the position in the 2023 cycle,” Power said in March. “The Indianapolis Lawrence Central product shows an advanced first step along with the ability to dip and bend around the edge. Mickens is a fluid, functional mover. He’ll need to continue adding bulk and mass, but has some functional strength that belies his current size. Mickens totaled 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a junior. He has a strong multi-sport profile as a top basketball player to go with a shot put toss over 48 feet as a sophomore.”

He joins Minneapolis Robbinsdale Cooper four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard, who committed to the school July 1, as the top two recruits in the 2023 Tigers recruiting class.

Mickens visited LSU for his official visit on June 10 and came away very impressed. It was one of two official visits he has taken with the other one being to North Carolina.

“It was great. Truthfully, I absolutely loved it,” Mickens told The Bengal Tiger. “The people, coaches, players, weather and a lot more other things stood out.”