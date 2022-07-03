ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel discusses benefits of having Hendon Hooker back for a second season

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The pleasant surprise of Josh Heupel’s first season in Knoxville was just how explosive Tennessee’s offense was under Hendon Hooker. The Virginia Tech transfer assumed the starting quarterback role a few games into the season after Joe Milton’s rocket of an arm launched balls a little too far in UT’s first few games. Once Hooker took over, the offense really sprang to life for the Vols.

In a turn of fantastic news for UT fans, Hooker opted to use his additional year of eligibility and come back for round two. Heupel believes with one year already under their belt, Hooker and the coaching staff can work to make the offense function at a high level throughout the course of the season. He spoke with ESPN’s Chris Low recently, addressing what Hooker may look like this coming season.

Here were his comments:

“I think we have a chance to be more efficient on offense. Even just in the normal function of snap-to-whistle and execution too. But what’s different is Hendon. His comfort inside our building, his being a year into our system — and he’s the guy. Everybody knows he’s the guy. And that’s really the first time it’s really been that way for him during his career. It’s helped him gain confidence and helped him use his voice in a different way than he did a year ago. He’s in command of his position group., he’s in command of the offense. He’s in command of his football team. His presence is felt in a completely different way than it was a year ago.”

Spending the entire offseason as the clearcut leader is giving Hooker the confidence he needs to run the show in 2022. Heupel then went on to praise Hooker’s application of that leadership on the field every day.

“His competitiveness and the physical way that his competitiveness comes out on game day. All quarterbacks have to be competitive. But for him, man, it’s the way he plays the game. People know he’s going to lay everything on the line on every play, and they know how he prepares. Every day, you’re going to see him in our building early and leaving late. Always trying to find a way to get better. I think that extra work and the positive communication that he has with his teammates, the way that he leads, has transcended our team room and our locker room. You’re starting to see those attributes in more guys and more positions too.”

Few teams in the entire country can say they return a quarterback of Hooker’s experience or prestige on the field entering 2022. Should be a successful year two under Josh Heupel.

Josh Heupel
