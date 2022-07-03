ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Historical Look at Kentucky's NCAA Tournament Hopes After an Upset

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FE65M_0gTmrYRX00
Photo by Andy Lyons | Getty Images

Four and a half months ago, Kentucky head coach John Calipari walked off the floor in Indianapolis following one of the worst losses of his career.

Behind him, the St. Peter’s Peacocks were celebrating becoming only the 11th team to defeat a one- or a two-seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Moving on from a brutal loss has been a key emphasis for the Kentucky fan base, and plenty of call-in radio shows have fielded a multitude of questions.

Does the Calipari system still work? Can he get this program back to the Final Four? Can this team “hang number nine?”

The question that also should interest some: what happened to those other 10 top seeds knocked out of the tournament early? How did they fare the season after being slain by a Cinderella?

The results are incredibly spread out, but there are some that should give at least hope to Kentucky fans.

Since 1991, 11 one- or two-seeds have lost in the opening round. The next season, only three of those teams made it to the second weekend.

Kentucky not looking to be Iowa State or Georgetown

The absolute worst-case scenario for Kentucky — and John Calipari — would be missing the tournament entirely in 2023.

For that to happen, it is probably safe to say major injury issues would have to occur, but there is precedent for teams in the past.

In 2001, Tarvis Williams hit a go-ahead jumper with 6.7 seconds left and the 15-seed Hampton Pirates stunned two-seed Iowa State 58-57. The next season was an unmitigated disaster for the Cyclones as they limped to a 12-19 finish and didn’t even sniff the NCAA tournament.

In 2013, the two-seed Georgetown Hoyas ran into the juggernaut that turned into “Dunk City” as 15-seed Florida Gulf Coast came away with a 78-68 victory; the third-largest margin for a 15-over-2 matchup in tournament history.

The Hoyas have only been back to the NCAA tournament twice since that point (2015, 2021) and finished only just barely above .500 in 2014 with an 18-15 mark.

Stats say Back-to-Back First Weekend Exits are Possible

Historically, the most prevalent result to happen is a team making it to the NCAA tournament and bowing out in the first weekend.

In the 10 previous instances, that happened five times with two of those five losing in the first round for the second straight year.

Those aforementioned two include 2013 Missouri, which lost in an 8/9 matchup to Colorado State.

The other was 1998 South Carolina which was coming off the previous year’s loss to 15-seed Coppin State. They entered the tournament as a three-seed, trying to right the wrongs of the previous year, but were stunned for the second straight year by Richmond.

The other three schools that picked up at least one win in the tournament included 1992 Syracuse, which lost to a John Calipari-led UMass team, 2017 Michigan State, which were downed by Kansas, and 2022 Ohio State, which lost to Villanova.

Could Kentucky be the Fourth to Get to the Regional and Beyond?

The results aren’t all bad if you’re a Kentucky fan looking to forget the upset from a year ago. Three teams have been able to move past the loss and find themselves in the Elite Eight or beyond the following season.

In 1993, Arizona lost to Santa Clara by three points. The next season, they finished the year 29-6 before losing to eventual national champion Arkansas in the Final Four.

A more recent example goes to a decade ago when Duke lost to Lehigh in 2012 in the first round before returning to an Elite Eight loss to Louisville in 2013. Louisville went on to win that year’s national championship, one that was later vacated.

That brings us to the final example and the one that for some Kentucky fans is the only way John Calipari could win them back.

2018 saw the tournament’s greatest upset when 16-seed UMBC took down top-seeded Virginia. The very next year, the Cavaliers returned to the dance and came away with the national championship trophy.

The questions are legitimate surrounding this year’s Kentucky team. Are they closer to 2019 Virginia or 1994 Arizona? Or do they look more like a 2002 Iowa State? Or even a 2017 Michigan State that can’t make it to the second weekend?

The positives are clear: they return unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe while adding a pair of talented freshmen in Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.

Records may tell part of the story, but the best part about this year’s story is that John Calipari can be the author.

EKU Sports

Ryan Hired As Women's Basketball Assistant Coach

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU women's basketball coach Greg Todd announced the hiring of Veronica Ryan as an assistant coach on Tuesday. Ryan joins EKU after spending the last three seasons as an assistant at the University of West Alabama. During her last two seasons with the Tigers, Ryan helped lead UWA to back-to-back winning records for the first time in 17 years.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Final four Barbasol spots booked at Monday qualifier

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eighty players teed it up at Boone’s Trace in Richmond in Monday’s qualifier for this week’s Barbasol Championship. Maclain Huge, Nathan Petronzio, Gunner Wiebe, and Cincinnati’s Daniel Wetterich made it through to book their spot in this week’s PGA Tour event at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholaville.
RICHMOND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cathryn Brown making her own legacy, continuing her brothers

PADUCAH, KY -- For Cathryn Brown, golf isn't always relaxing. But when she is at 'The Cullan,' a course named for her late brother Cullan Brown, it's just that. "When I am out here practicing, it's just a sense of calmness and if you hit a bad shot, you just hit a bad shot," said Cathryn.
PADUCAH, KY
uky.edu

UK Alumni Association Announces New Officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 5, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Alumni Association recently announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors’ officers during its annual Summer Workshop. This year’s officers are Antoine S. Huffman, president; Janie C. McKenzie-Wells, president-elect, Robert “Rob” Crady III, treasurer; and Jill H. Smith, secretary. The new slate officially took office July 1, 2022, and will serve until June 30, 2023.
LEXINGTON, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Two regional law firms merge

Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham has merged with Louisville-based Stoll Keenon Ogden PLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firm, which will operate under the SKO name, says the deal takes effect immediately. Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. Prior to the merger, SKO had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bourboncountycitizen.com

Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy 4th of July! On this Independence Day, we are getting ready for a massive heat wave set to engulf the bluegrass state this week. To shake things up a little more, strong to severe storm clusters will drop in from the northwest from time to time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH LIVE: Lexington fireworks show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will shoot off its fireworks Monday night at 10. RJ Corman Railroad Group is sponsoring the show. The fireworks will be launched at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way. The city is encouraging everyone to come downtown and see them.
LEXINGTON, KY
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July and it will feel just like you would expect! The heat begins building in today and will continue for the rest of the week. It is OK, you can say it. “It’s hot as a firecracker” and we will feel that for the remainder of the week. The only relief you will find comes in the form of thunderstorms. Be prepared for highs to reach the mid-90s by Wednesday. Your Heat Index should reach triple-digits. This is exactly what you expect for this time of year.
LEXINGTON, KY
