ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Clerks 3': Kevin Smith Says First Trailer Hits This Week

By John Lutz
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the trailer release this Wednesday, Kevin Smith has shared alternate posters Lionsgate worked up for the upcoming film Clerks III. While no cast members are shown in either poster, the familiar font and taglines easily encapsulate what fans have come to expect from this franchise. These teases certainly ramp...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Aubrey Plaza Joins the Underworld of Crime in 'Emily the Criminal' Trailer

Vertical Entertainment released today a trailer for Emily the Criminal. The crime thriller stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) as a woman who, neck-deep in debt, decides to take a stroll in the world of credit card scams. The movie had an early premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival and Plaza's performance was praised as a career-best.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Lookalike Actors In Biopics

Biographical films have always been a draw in Hollywood. It is because so many people value history and the important people that came before them. More importantly, there are versions of the truth regarding certain historical figures that have painted them in the wrong light. These biopics have shed some light on their stories and the actors who played them brought them back to life. It's rare to find actors who look exactly like the icon they're playing, but as the years pass, casting directors have gotten more accurate.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Brian O'halloran
Person
Jason Mewes
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Jeff Anderson
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Originally Killed Off [Spoiler], Reveal Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lightyear': Tom Hanks Doesn't "Understand" Why Chris Evans Replaced Tim Allen

Admittedly, Lightyear hasn't been the easiest sell. Namely, the Pixar spin-off has had trouble explaining to general audiences that the Buzz Lightyear featured at the front of this animated blockbuster isn't the toy, voiced by Tim Allen, that we all grew to love in the Toy Story series but rather the main character at the center of Lightyear, Andy's favorite film from 1995.
MOVIES
Collider

All Major ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least to Most Heartbreaking

This article contains spoilers for all seasons of Stranger Things.While Stranger Things certainly has a thing for fake deaths, including Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) in Season 1 and Hopper's (David Harbour) in Season 3, the series doesn't shy away from killing relatively important characters. Since the incredible series began in 2016, viewers have been continuously surprised by some of the twists and turns the Netflix show's mind-blowing storyline has endured.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Episodes From The Arrowverse That Broke Our Hearts

The Arrowverse shows have always had the ability to leave us crying with laughter or uncontrollably sobbing and eating an unhealthy amount of comfort food. There really is no in-between. Whether it be The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, or Supergirl, this much-loved multiverse of superheroes had become professionals at playing with our emotions by the end of their first seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Clerks Ii#Jay And Silent Bob Reboot#Lionsgate#Quick Stop Groceries
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in July 2022

Netflix has a whole slew of new content ready for your July viewing pleasure. There are so many to choose from, it's hard to decide what to watch. Whether it’s a brand-new show or a returning favorite, Netflix will always have you covered. From the highly anticipated release of the final episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things to the much-loved Virgin River, returning favorites are always comforting. But there is also a lot of new content ranging from the folklore of D.B. Cooper to new series derived from Kung Fu Panda and Resident Evil to a new romantic comedy from Darren Star. Needless to say, there is a little something for everyone. Here are seven of our favorites that we think you should check out this July.
TV SERIES
Collider

Where to Watch 'Thor: Love and Thunder': What Formats Is the Film Playing In?

The next surefire mega Marvel hit, the next installment of the Thor series is set to release very, very soon, and will also be making Marvel Cinematic Universe history. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the alleged "strongest Avenger's" story, making him the first Marvel hero to get a solo saga rather than a trilogy. Most fans probably didn't see this coming, as the first two Thor films, while not awful, aren't commonly considered to be some of the better films in comparison to the standalone fares of the other Avengers. That all changed when writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi came on board for the third film, Thor: Ragnarok, where the visionary filmmaker completely flipped the script for the Thor character and took the franchise in a totally new direction. Instead of the fantasy-intensive style, Ragnarok took the god into a more science fiction-centric direction, without completely abandoning the character's roots. Some weren't fond of the character's hard pivot into comedy, but it's generally considered to be one of the strongest films in the franchise.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Spooky Animated Films to Watch After 'Mad God'

Mad God is the recent stop-motion epic from Phil Tippett, who is primarily known for his creature design and visual effects work on a ton of very popular blockbusters. With a range that consists of Robocop, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, and even Jurassic Park; you know that the guy knows what he's doing in the realm of VFX, and Mad God is no exception. It's a truly magical dystopian nightmare filled with all sorts of amazing visual effects, atmospheric sets, and monstrous creature design. This may only be one of the few films Tippett has directed, but it feels like he's been working this craft for years. Well, actually he has been working at this for a very long time as the film is a true labor of love, taking over a whopping 30 years to produce.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Who Died In the Finale?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.After weeks of speculating, debating, and even making ranked lists of which of its characters are most likely to die, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 has finally arrived to put us all out of our misery. Several players in the story do indeed meet their grisly end, while others sustain grave injuries that set up major storylines for the following season. None of those people are Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), thank God. Unfortunately, many fans still had some of their worst fears realized, and casualties among other beloved characters make the finale difficult to watch. Major spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

8 Burning Questions Fans Have For The Future of 'Stranger Things'

The final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things were released on July 1, and proved to be more than worth the six-week wait. Filled with twists and turns, touching character moments, and some of the best special effects ever seen on television, it's easy to see why Stranger Things 4 broke the Nielsen streaming record.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Scenes Only DCs 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Could Have Made Funny

Arrow is the show that started it all and was one of the first deeper looks into the darker side of the superhero world. The Flash, still going strong, was the second installment of the DCTV shows and introduced us to the Scarlett Speedster in a more modern take on the fastest man alive. Supergirl followed Kara Zor-El (played by Melissa Benoist) and was a different take on the surviving Kryptonians after coming to earth.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why Poison Ivy is the Heart and Soul of 'Harley Quinn'

Poison Ivy helps guide Harley Quinn out of a toxic relationship with the Joker and helps her become a better version of herself in the Harley Quinn HBO Max series. However, Ivy gets this much and more out of her time bonding with Harley and going through their unhinged adventures. She’s going on her own journey of learning to trust others through her bond with Harley from friends to lovers. Ivy is the heart and soul of Harley Quinn because, like Harley, she learns to live more authentically and open throughout the first two seasons and beyond.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

Marvel Producer Calls Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina a "New Leader"

Fans were overjoyed when Julia Louis-Dreyfus debuted in the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series to recruit Wyatt Russel’s US Agent. She again made another cameo in the Black Widow movie setting up Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova’s path in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. Ever since fans had been assuming that Val is the next Nick Fury of the MCU. Marvel Studios’ executive producer Nate Moore has finally confirmed the fans’ suspicion.
MOVIES
Collider

Jordan Fisher & Talia Ryder on 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between'

Based on the best-selling book by Jennifer E. Smith, the Netflix original film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between tells the story of Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher), a young couple who, despite the love they clearly have for each other, have made a pact to break up before college. For their last night together and before they officially say goodbye, they decide to revisit their relationship from their first hello, and in doing so, they wonder if maybe ending things isn’t their path after all.
MOVIES
Collider

Michael Mann Plans to Expand 'Heat' Cinematic Universe With Upcoming Sequel

It’s been almost thirty years since the release of his criminal masterpiece film, Heat and now Michael Mann is looking to turn up the temperature once more with the release of a follow-up aptly titled, Heat 2. Mann’s new work is coming out as a novel, but he already has his sights set a bit higher.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy