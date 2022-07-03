ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Murphy praises role past Tar Heels played in elevating program: 'They really set the standard'

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Myles Murphy wants to continue the success that North Carolina has had, and the Tar Heels defensive lineman believes he owes it to his former teammates.

Since Mack Brown took over a program coming off a 2-9 season, the Tar Heels have changed their fortunes. The team has made a bowl game in each of the last three seasons, even making it to the Orange Bowl in 2020.

In a press conference earlier this week, Murphy praised the work of his predecessors, and stated how he needs to carry the torch for their legacies.

“Looking at Sam [Howell], Tom (Tomon Fox) — who else, Javonte [Williams], all them. They really set the standard for us,” stated Murphy. “We see them doing that, we’re like, we have to takeover now. They set the prime example for us, now we just got to show off for them, you know?”

As you can see, times have changed for the Tar Heels. Instead of being a nice success story, Myles Murphy and company expect to be great. It’ll be fascinating to watch how the team comes together to try and continue their recent string of success next season.

Myles Murphy sees difference in how Gene Chizik utilizes defensive lineman

North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Myles Murphy is excited about the possibilities of his team’s defense for the upcoming season.

This offseason, head coach Mack Brown brought in his former defensive coordinator from the University of Texas and national championship-winning head coach at Auburn Gene Chizik to take over the reins on defense, and Murphy can already see a difference in how Chizik utilizes defensive.

“I feel like Chizik is real smart with it,” said Murphy. “He knows how to get my opportunities to come and go.

“He knows how to get past rushers set to go for us to take off. It’s really going to be amazing to watch this season, for real.”

Chizik led the Tigers to a national championship victory in 2010 with an over-powered offense and a defense capable of making a stand when needed. Auburn had a few games in which they allowed more than 30 points. However, in their biggest games of the season, Auburn allowed just over 21 points per game, including limiting South Carolina to 17 points in the SEC championship game and the Oregon Ducks to 19 points in the national championship game.

If Chizik can find some of the magic from 2010 then, the difference Murphy sees could result in an ACC championship. Or even better, a College Football Playoff championship, come 2023.

On3’s Justin Rudolph contributed to this article.

