Indianapolis, IN

BREAKING: 4-star EDGE Joshua Mickens commits to LSU

By Peter Rauterkus about 6 hours
 3 days ago
4-star EDGE Joshua Mickens. (On3)

2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central EDGE Joshua Mickens committed to LSU on Sunday. Mickens is another solid EDGE added to the 2023 class after LSU landed Jaxon Howard on Friday.

He had close relationships with Brian Polian and Jamar Cain especially who were his primary and secondary recruiters. Mickens took an official visit to LSU just a few weeks ago and really got along well with the staff after being recruited by them for a long time.

“It was great. Truthfully, I absolutely loved it,” Mickens told The Bengal Tiger after his visit. “The people, coaches, players weather and a lot more things stood out.

LSU beat out North Carolina, Michigan State and Iowa among numerous others for the 6-3, 222 pound prospect.

Mickens is another elite athlete at EDGE for LSU

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Mickens ranks as the No. 117 overall prospect and the No. 17 EDGE prospect. With 34.5 inch arms and an 80-inch wingspan, his measurables are off the charts, giving him enormous potential. During his junior season at Lawrence Central he tallied an impressive 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Mickens is a versatile athlete as well, known as a top basketball player along with throwing the shotput 48 feet as a sophomore.

Josh Mickens currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $116k, ranking him 148th in the country. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu
