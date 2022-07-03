ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Paul Finebaum believes Urban Meyer will coach again in college football

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
Urban Meyer’s legacy took a major hit after a failed half-season stint as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer was fired after a 2-11 start to the year – a far cry from the national championship status he earned as head coach at both Florida and Ohio State, respectively.

Follow that up with the now infamous nightclub incident where Meyer appeared to inappropriately touch a woman – not Meyer’s wife – back in October while still serving as the Jags’ head coach, and Urban Meyer’s status of one of the most successful coaches in recent football history was seemingly thrown out the window.

Contrary to popular belief, ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum believes that despite all of Meyer’s miscues over the past calendar year, he’ll still find his way back to the sideline sooner rather than later.

“Bobby Petrino got back in, Others have made it back in,” Finebaum said in a recent interview with Awful Announcing. “I think there is some athletic director, some college president who is willing to be publicly humiliated at a press conference and sit next to Urban Meyer. There’s always somebody. The sport really doesn’t have integrity any longer.”

In fact, the recent news that UCLA and USC are moving to the Big Ten seems to have peaked Meyer’s interests, possibly paving the way for Meyer to sneak his way back into the collegiate coaching ranks.

“Well I had a couple conversations today with some higher ups in actually both conferences,” Meyer said about the future of college football. “I think within four years you’re going to see a transformation that a lot of people really won’t recognize college football. I think you’re gonna see two empire conferences, I really do. Don’t know what those are, I have an idea.”

Whether Meyer will be a part of that future of college football remains to be seen, but if Finebaum were to be believed – Urban Meyer’s coaching career isn’t over just yet. In the meantime, it might be more likely to see him in a broadcasting role similar to what he did for Fox Sports following his final season at Ohio State.

