3-star RB Marquise Collins commits to Duke

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
Gerry Hamilton/On3

College Station (Texas) three-star running back Marquise Collins has announced his commitment to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over Utah.

Collins is the No. 653 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.6k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Collins joins a 2023 Blue Devils recruiting class that now has 20 verbals. He is one of the higher-ranked recruits among the group along with Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan three-star EDGE Semaj Turner, Greer (S.C.) Gaffney three-star quarterback Grayson Loftis and Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County three-star wide receiver Paul Davis.

