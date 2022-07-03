ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Roads To Be Closed Monday For Marquette Independence Day Parade

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Washington Street from McClellan Avenue to Third Street and Third Street from Washington Street to Baraga Avenue...

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Lakeshore Boulevard to close this week at US-41/M-28 intersection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The rebuilding project of US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in Marquette will cause a partial closure of Lakeshore Boulevard this week. Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed at the US-41/M-28 intersection beginning in the morning of Wednesday, July 6 through the evening of Thursday, July 7.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Teal Lake beach expansion to begin next week

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee will begin a project to expand the beach on Teal Lake next week. The project will begin on Monday, July 11, and is expected to last for three weeks, according to an announcement from the city. The beach will be closed...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Protesters take to the streets in Marquette Fourth of July parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Protesters made chants as they walked down Third Street in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. According to organizers, More than 50 protesters gathered outside the post office on Washington Street to coincide with Marquette’s Independence Day parade. Protester...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette fireworks and boat parade still on for Tuesday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m., the Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee is hopeful the fireworks will still happen at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. The committee is also looking for volunteers to help with the display tear down on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Last...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
State
Washington State
Marquette, MI
Cars
WLUC

Alpha puts on 108th annual 4th of July Celebration

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July festivities were seen in Iron County on Monday. All day in alpha, over 1,000 people gathered at the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company for the small town’s 108th annual 4th of July Celebration. Kids and families watched a parade and enjoyed other activities,...
ALPHA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Project To Replace Jacobetti Veterans Home In Marquette Moves Forward

The State of Michigan released details of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which includes $34.2 million in state funding for the construction of a new state veteran home to replace the D.J. Jacobetti home, located in Marquette, Michigan. Replacement of the D.J. Jacobetti home in Marquette stems from recommendations developed...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Thousands watch July 4th Parade in Kingsford & Iron Mountain

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - People across the Upper Peninsula celebrated Independence Day, including many in Dickinson County. “Happy Birthday, America!” That was what thousands of kids and families were cheering Monday morning, watching the annual Fourth of July Parade stroll through Kingsford and Iron Mountain. For the third straight...
KINGSFORD, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued In Escanaba Neighborhood

A boil water advisory has been issued for residents living in the area of the 200-300 blocks of North 16th Street in Escanaba. All affected residents will receive a door hanger regarding said boil advisory. City employees will be door knocking on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and expect low water pressure Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
ESCANABA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Vehicles#Washington Streets#Mcclellan Avenue#North Front Street
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette’s Trillium House Re-Opening With New Director

After several months of closure, Trillium House has begun to welcome resident applications and a new executive director. Trillium House temporarily closed in late November following the malfunction of its sprinkler system, which flooded the facility. Over the last seven months, the nonprofit organization has worked closely with area contractors and other businesses to make necessary repairs.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Hiawatha National Forest: Permit Needed To Take Wood

Warm weather ushers in seasonal changes in the Upper Peninsula, and forests host a bounty of natural products that people gather each year. The Hiawatha National Forest reminds visitors that a permit is required to harvest forest products for commercial purposes, and that there are restrictions on the type and quantities of materials that can be gathered.
RAPID RIVER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy