ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Coping with Dementia: Citrus libraries provide dementia support

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Eric Head, who manages our Citrus County Libraries, was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Libraries Association. This is a distinction that I believe Mr. Head and his team richly deserved, based solely on what they have provided for our estimated 13,000 families living with...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks for helping ‘Keep Our Promise’

On behalf of our entire Take Stock in Children family, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our community partners and donors who helped our program and our students “Keep Our Promise” during the past school year. Many thanks to the many individuals, businesses and organizations...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services volunteer recognized for outstanding service

Theresa Manning was recently honored for her outstanding service, loyalty, and dedication to Sumter County Animal Services. Manning, who received her Volunteer Recognition 2022 certificate, started volunteering at the agency in March 2021. Since she encouraged county commissioners to allow volunteers, Manning said she felt compelled to make time in her schedule to do what she advocated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

UF/IFAS Extension to hold ServSafe training

The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County provides ServSafe® Food Protection Manager’s Certification training for food managers and staff. This comprehensive training provides the most up-to-date information and current regulations. The ServSafe® Manager’s exam is given at the end of the training, which provides a National Certification that is good for five years.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The truth about The Villages

I live in Village De Soto and there are numerous lawn ornaments on several homes. Do I care? No! Do I feel compelled to be a busy body and snitch on my neighbors? NO! Every thing is to me done in a tasteful way. It is apparent that the so-called...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County, FL
Health
County
Citrus County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Citrus County Chronicle

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Marion County

Marion County reported 964 new COVID-19 cases for the final seven days of June. The count was up from 791 cases the previous week. The data doesn’t include positive home tests that weren’t reported. The positivity rate, which is a better indicator of COVID-19 saturation in the community,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

ClearSky Health to break ground for Lecanto rehabilitation center

Each year 20% of America’s older adults get hurt and go for rehabilitation help. And with a third of Citrus County’s residents 65 years old or older, there’s no shortage of those needing either physical, occupational, or speech therapy after an injury, stroke, or disabling disease such as Parkinson’s.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Pursuit of grants for airport wise choice

Chamber lobbies for new airport grants. Right Rudder Aviation has the Inverness Airport on the right path. Since taking over as the fixed-base operator of the facility, it has watched its employee base grow from one single employee to 30 over the past few years. That isn’t lost on the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus County food giveaway July dates

Mark your calendar for the two scheduled Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway events in July: Wednesday, July 13 and July 27. Beginning at 9 a.m. on each of those days, the public can receive food at the Crystal River Mall parking lot — drive-thru only. The mall is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Citrus#Library#Coping#Senior Health#Abc Of Dementia#Dementia Education Inc
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa River Restoration Project to host fundraiser July 8

After losing out on a $10 million legislative request for its plans to restore the Homosassa River, the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) is still working toward its goal of improving the the health of the river. HRRP will host a fundraiser event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

News Briefs: July 8

The photos on page A10 in the July 1 edition of the Marion Citizen as part of the article, “100 Days of Summer Dinners at Spruce Creek,” were taken by Greg Higgins. The photos were incorrectly attributed. Meet the author event in Dunnellon. Local author and columnist Mary...
OCALA, FL
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Citrus County, FL (7/5-7/11)

We try to make our top 5 activities a variety to fit every age type. Hopefully you can find at least one that your kiddos will be interested in. Be sure to check out our full events calendar to find all the activities we have found in the county. Every...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Citrus County Chronicle

Chaos will ensue when school starts

I just read in the paper Friday, July 1, about the elimination of school crossing guards at some schools, with Forest Ridge Elementary being one of them. I find this extremely dangerous to all the kids and parents as some people don’t even slow down to 20 mph when school is in session and others seem to use this road as a highway and fly by. It is a very “difficult intersection” and I’m in disbelief that the school board would allow this.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their thoughts on firework displays

In response to recent letters that discussed the impact of loud firework displays on local pets and wildlife, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “Come the Fourth of July or New Year’s, I understand the reason for celebration. However, I am aware of...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l TOO FAR deserves kudos for pushing issue

Lake Henderson benefits from state grant. Great start to rejuvenate lake systems. For years, a study about how to improve water quality on Lake Henderson, spearheaded by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, was sitting on an office shelf, collecting dust. That was until TOO FAR Water & Natural...
INVERNESS, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on firework displays

Several residents from Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic of firework displays. “It’s always the few who ruin it for the rest of us. The few who set off their fireworks for four to five nights instead of just the one that we’re celebrating. The few who waste their money buying mortars and setting them off at 5 p.m. You can’t see them in daylight. If you want to make noise, buy firecrackers. Still, at 5 p.m., I’m just getting my animals’ calming meds ready to add with their dinner to help them handle things better. Wait until it’s dark. I’m not totally opposed to people wanting to set off some of their own fireworks, but I am definitely opposed to people doing it all wrong and not having common sense. And yes, I also get aggravated having to clean up all their debris, and I’m very happy when it is all finally over for a few months,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County’s latest bi-weekly report shows uptick in new COVID-19 cases

The latest bi-weekly report from local health officials shows an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. During the week of Friday, June 24 to Thursday, June 30, the county reported 964 cases, which is an average of nearly 138 cases per day. The updated statistics were released as part of the Florida Department of Health bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy