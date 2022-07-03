ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even after all the rapid changes, I'm not giving up on College Football

By Wes Blankenship about 6 hours
 3 days ago
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 16: Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA X is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

I'm not giving up on College Football. I see and hear many fans (and even college football media members – never makes sense to me) ready to throw the towel in on the sport. There were murmurs after the transfer portal. Still more during the ascent of NIL. But now, USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten seems to be the final straw for many. I'll hear your argument that it ruins with the 'regionality' of the sport. But do you know the real reason why College Football's regionality is under attack? It isn't just money.

