The NBA's free agency moratorium period ends at noon ET on Wednesday, but that seems unlikely to have much impact on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Despite Durant's trade request from Brooklyn—mere hours before free agency commenced on June 30—the Nets are not operating with any sense of urgency to move Durant, sources told B/R. After a flurry of trade chatter heading into the holiday weekend, league personnel have begun discussing the potential for Brooklyn to retain Durant—as well as Kyrie Irving—into the regular season, should a commensurate package for the two-time Finals MVP never emerge. There's no pressure on Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO