ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK ministers to make single-sex toilets compulsory in new public buildings

By Rajeev Syal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQAJJ_0gTmqepE00
A close up of a women's lavatories sign on iron railings Photograph: Loop Images Ltd/Alamy

New offices, schools, hospitals and entertainment venues will be expected to have separate male and female lavatories, government sources have confirmed, in a move to curb the sole installation of gender-neutral facilities.

Ministers will formally announce this week that they will prevent non-residential buildings from being built solely with “universal” lavatories. The move will involve changes to building regulations and planning guidance.

Related: Boris Johnson took official jet home from weekend with family in Cornwall

The plans, headed by the equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, were quietly approved last month, the Sunday Telegraph reported. The government has said some children are avoiding using lavatories at school because they only have access to gender-neutral facilities.

The policy was first proposed in May 2021 and was criticised as being transphobic because it offered no alternative plan for trans and non-binary people.

Campaigners for trans rights have pointed out that gender-neutral toilets can be reassuring for some transgender men and women who fear discrimination in binary toilets.

The secretary of state for housing at the time, Robert Jenrick, rejected the accusation and identified concerns held by some women about the reduced privacy and longer queues resulting from gender-neutral facilities.

It follows an intense debate over whether trans women should be given automatic access to single-sex spaces such as toilets, prisons and changing rooms. Most recently there has been a debate over the participation of trans women in women’s sports.

Badenoch has said the planned changes to lavatory regulations are legal and “important” to provide single-sex spaces for men and women.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The guidance will apply to buildings over a certain size and will be set after a technical consultation in the autumn.

Downing Street wants the changes to apply to all buildings that operate as business premises. Government Property Agency guidance will be updated to ensure new or redeveloped government-owned buildings provide single-sex toilets.

Some women’s rights groups have argued that women are “disadvantaged” by gender-neutral facilities that contain a mixture of urinals and cubicles, since they cannot use urinals whereas men can use the cubicles.

“Furthermore, many women and girls are unwilling to walk past the urinals to get to the cubicles in the former men’s facilities,” the Fair Play for Women campaign group said in one submission to the government.

In 2019 the Old Vic theatre in London became the latest venue to face criticism when it converted all of its male and female lavatories to gender-neutral toilets as part of a refurbishment.

The theatre doubled the number of lavatories in the building and said it would mark the new rooms with pictures of a cubicle or a urinal, “allowing people to make their own decision about which loo is suitable for them”.

A government source confirmed that an announcement is expected this week.

Comments / 179

Herb Woodland
3d ago

when my granddaughter uses a restroom I stand guard at the door.if a male or ???. someone will go to the hospital and someone will be going to jail

Reply(25)
82
Kristen Almonte
3d ago

No, I don't want to share germs with men too. Worse enough with women. There are no rights to my point of view though. Respect our privacy to be seperate.

Reply(2)
38
Addy Hizler
3d ago

Men & women don't wanna be around each other when they taking a dump. That might be fine in Germany. But not in America.

Reply(2)
62
Related
The Guardian

Theresa May calls for ban on transgender conversion practices

Theresa May has urged Boris Johnson to ban transgender conversion practices as a part of proposed legislation. Writing in the i paper on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride, the former Conservative prime minister said: “Few people, reading of accounts from trans people, would disagree that they still face indignities and prejudice, when they deserve understanding and respect.
SOCIETY
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Sex#Transgender Men#Trans Rights#Male And Female#Uk#The Sunday Telegraph
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Switzerland resists Ukrainian plan to seize frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian plans to seize as much as $500bn (£418bn) in frozen Russian assets to fund the country’s recovery have met firm resistance from Switzerland, the hosts of an international two-day Ukraine recovery conference. The Swiss president, Ignazio Cassis, pushed back on the plan, saying protection of property rights...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

344K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy