Huntington Park, CA

Authorities still investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer in Huntington Park

Long Beach Tribune
Long Beach Tribune
 3 days ago
Huntington Park, California – An officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park was still under investigation as of Sunday. The shooting incident took place in the 6900 block of South Alameda Street on Saturday around...

newsantaana.com

Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange

Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Pitchford (31-year-old male from Orange) was driving a Kia Soul north on Tustin Street. Pitchford failed to stop for the red light at Taft Avenue and collided into a Porsche. The driver of the Porsche died at the scene.
ORANGE, CA
signalscv.com

Man accused of killing child arrested

A man accused of killing a child on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Saturday has been arrested, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall Office investigators. The young girl, who investigators are saying was 4-6 years old but has not yet been identified by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, was killed on the I-5, near Weldon Canyon Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Deadly Shooting in Carson

CARSON – A man in his 20s was shot early Tuesday in a Carson intersection which is the second deadly shooting in the CIty in three days. The shooting occurred at about 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Helmick Street and South Central Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CARSON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 64 suspects, including one Fontana man, during ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations

Authorities arrested 64 suspects, including a 43-year-old Fontana man, during a recent two-week period as part of an ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations in San Bernardino County. Between June 20 and July 3, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot In Compton, Killer On The Loose

A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Redondo Beach police seek public's help identifying attempted armed robbery suspect

Authorities with the Redondo Beach Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. Officers responded to calls of a robbery in progress, at around 12:52 p.m., at a business located at 2300 Artesia Blvd. Police received information that a suspect entered the business with an "assault rifle-type firearm" and demanded money from a person, who was able to escape the location and contact authorities. "Out of an abundance of caution, Redondo Beach Police Department SWAT personnel responded and conducted an interior search of the location. It was later determined the suspect fled the location prior to their interior search," a department press release stated. Investigators later obtained a photograph of the suspect, described as 6 foot Black male, with a mustache, who was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the man. According to police, the suspect should considered armed and dangerous and is urging anyone that might see him to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is also encouraged to contact Redondo Beach Police Detectives at 310-397-2477. 
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Irvine man in custody after allegedly shooting, killing roommate

On Monday, a 39-year-old man from Irvine was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing one of his roommates and then pointing the gun at his own head, prompting a response from crisis negotiators and SWAT. Authorities received a 911 call at about 2:20 a.m. The caller asked police to come to a home on Leda after David Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. According to Davies, the so far unidentified 911 caller, who was locked in his bedroom, continued to text with police dispatch and provide updates. "He said he heard Bohr...
KTLA

Lincoln Heights man killed during apparent confrontation with intruder

A Lincoln Heights man was killed after apparently confronting an intruder in his apartment Monday night. Authorities received a burglary in progress call in the 2000 block of North Griffin Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said. Arriving officers located a Hispanic man in his 60s down inside the apartment […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Fountain Valley police arrested a felon and seized his guns and narcotics

On July 1, 2022, Fountain Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 10000 block of El Plano regarding a subject shooting a high-powered pellet rifle near a public area. Patrol Officers arrived and detained, Joseph Pham, a 42-year-old resident of Fountain Valley. A records check of Pham revealed he is a convicted felon. Pham was a recent person of interest in previous calls for service regarding shooting a high powered pellet rifle into neighboring residences.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Irvine police arrested a man who allegedly fatally shot his roommate

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 39-year-old David Bohr for a homicide that occurred at a residence on Leda. On July 4, 2022 at about 2:19 a.m., IPD received a text to 9-1-1 requesting the police respond to the residence after Bohr allegedly shot one of his roommates. He said he heard Bohr and another roommate arguing and then heard gunshots. The reporting party continued to text with dispatch and provide updates while locked in his bedroom. He said there were a total of four males that lived at the residence.
IRVINE, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, California based online news and entertainment.

