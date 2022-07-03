Naked Absecon man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple victims, endangered children

Michael A. Davis NJ Department of Corrections

An Absecon felon went on a naked crime spree Friday night, including assaulting a juvenile and breaking into two homes with children, police said.

Michael A. Davis, 37, was just released from prison less than four months ago, after serving a sentence for gun and drug convictions, court records show.

Police were called to the Absecon Townhomes and Clayton Mill Run Apartment Complex late Friday night, police said Saturday.

Davis was nude when he approached a vehicle inside the Townhomes parking lot and got into the vehicle driven by a juvenile boy, according to the report.

He ordered the teen to drive to Clayton Mill Run, where he assaulted the juvenile and took his phone, police said.

Davis then allegedly entered a residence with a woman and her two children. They were able to flee the home unharmed, police said.

The suspect then scaled a second story balcony and entered another apartment with a woman and her infant child inside, police said.

Davis allegedly started to assault the woman, who was able to fight him off. The suspect then fled, according to the report.

A responding officer found Davis, who refused to surrender and ran, police said. The officer caught Davis and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with three counts each of burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact and lewdness, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count each of criminal restraint, theft from a person, hindering apprehension, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Davis is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

Galloway Township and Pleasantville police assisted in the case.