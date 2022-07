State Police have charged a man in connection with a crash in Warren County that left two people dead. Troopers say 33-year-old Anthony Futia of Albany was riding a motorcycle on June 12th when it ended up hitting and killing 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo while they were on a bike path near Lake George Expedition Park. Futia is now facing charges including vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and DWI. He was arraigned Tuesday and is in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff's department.

ALBANY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO