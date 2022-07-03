Man arrested for allegedly threatening store clerk with knife 00:27

In Eagle County, a man who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife is now in jail. Sheriff's deputies responded to the Stop 'n' Save in Edwards. Nicholas Leake is accused of causing problems in the store and shoving an employee. He reportedly left the store briefly, then came back brandishing a knife and threatened to kill the clerk.

Nicholas Leake was arrested in Eagle County for allegedly threatening a store clerk with a knife. Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that Leake tried to flee the scene, backing into another vehicle as he left. After a short search, officers with the Avon Police Department located Leake and took him into custody.

He is currently in the Eagle County Detention Facility, charged with felony menacing, harassment, theft, dui, careless driving, hit and run, possession of an open container of alcohol, failure to comply. He also had an outstanding warrant with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office for first degree burglary. He's being held on $25,000 bond.