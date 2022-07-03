ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Man arrested for allegedly threatening store clerk with knife

By Libby Smith
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Man arrested for allegedly threatening store clerk with knife 00:27

In Eagle County, a man who allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife is now in jail. Sheriff's deputies responded to the Stop 'n' Save in Edwards. Nicholas Leake is accused of causing problems in the store and shoving an employee. He reportedly left the store briefly, then came back brandishing a knife and threatened to kill the clerk.

Nicholas Leake was arrested in Eagle County for allegedly threatening a store clerk with a knife. Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that Leake tried to flee the scene, backing into another vehicle as he left. After a short search, officers with the Avon Police Department located Leake and took him into custody.

He is currently in the Eagle County Detention Facility, charged with felony menacing, harassment, theft, dui, careless driving, hit and run, possession of an open container of alcohol, failure to comply. He also had an outstanding warrant with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office for first degree burglary. He's being held on $25,000 bond.

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fourth of July weekend pursuit leads to drug bust in Rifle

A high-speed pursuit and a traffic stop a day later led to a felony arrest and the discovery of more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and additional 51 fentanyl pills in Rifle. Rifle resident Miguel Lopez-Mares, 25, was arrested July 3 on felony unlawful possession with intent to distribute and...
RIFLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide closes mountain pass in Colorado

A mudslide at Willowcreek Pass has closed Highway 125 between FS Road 730 and US 40, according to the Grand County Police Department. The roadway from Mile Point 21.5 to Mile Point 0 is affected. Delays are expected, and there is no information on when the highway will be reopened...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Summit Daily News

Flash flood warning closes I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

The Colorado Department of Transportation is preemptively closing Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon as a result of a flash flood warning issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service announced the warning at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday and is in effect until 5 p.m. Drivers are...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
