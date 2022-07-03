ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Britain’s last Wimbledon hope Norrie ‘deserves more attention’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZZ7x_0gTmnker00

Britain’s last hope at Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie, is “under the radar” and “deserves more attention”, according to fellow British player Heather Watson.

Watson survived the longest of all the Britons in the women’s singles but lost her Centre Court game against Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Sunday.

In a press conference following her game, she described the British men’s number one, Norrie, as “low key”, a “great person” off the court and “the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcuRt_0gTmnker00
Cameron Norrie in action during his fourth round match against Tommy Paul on day seven of the Championships (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Guernsey-born 30-year-old also stood to give journalists a visual tour of the bruises she has sustained through the tournament.

Watson has slipped at various points during her matches, and her legs are scattered with purple marks.

She was the first on Centre Court after it hosted a centenary ceremony featuring 26 previous grand slam champions including Roger Federer, Sir Andy Murray and Billie Jean King.

Watson revealed she did not watch the ceremony because she would have found it too “emotional” before her game but she could hear the music from within the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R932a_0gTmnker00
Heather Watson was gracious in defeat against Jule Niemeier (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking about Norrie after her match, she said: “I’ve been impressed with Cam for so long.

“He is so low-key, under the radar.

“I think he deserves more attention, firstly because he’s such a great example.

“He is everything that your coaches and your parents ask of you – his work ethic, his focus, his dedication, how he invests in himself.

“He’s just the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be, he really is, and he’s a great person as well.”

Standing aside to show journalists her battered legs, she displayed one on her knee that she sustained diving for a volley which she joked was “miles away from me”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtCjz_0gTmnker00
Heather Watson in action at the Championships on Sunday (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

She said: “I’ve had so many falls.

“I’ve got bruises everywhere.

“One of the slips I had against Juvan, one of the muscles at the back of my knee had a reaction.

“I felt that quite a lot yesterday in mine and Harriet’s doubles.

“I just didn’t want to push it too far – but it didn’t affect me today.”

At age 30, Watson is a good way through her career but she said her hopes are high for the next Wimbledon tournament because “age is just a number”.

“I really don’t think about it any more,” she said.

“It will drive you crazy if you do.

“I think in the women’s game, often people are breaking through later.

“I think experience counts for a lot.”

