Chillicothe, OH

Body found in parking lot at Chillicothe motel

By Derek Myers, Editor-in-Chief
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A body was found at a local motel on Sunday. It happened at America’s Best Value Inn on Main Street in Chillicothe at around 12:30...

Comments / 15

Ruth Shaffer
2d ago

chillicothe is the worst place to live anymore I would not let my grandkids be raised in drug infested chillicothe

