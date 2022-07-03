Body found in parking lot at Chillicothe motel
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A body was found at a local motel on Sunday. It happened at America’s Best Value Inn on Main Street in Chillicothe at around 12:30...sciotovalleyguardian.com
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A body was found at a local motel on Sunday. It happened at America’s Best Value Inn on Main Street in Chillicothe at around 12:30...sciotovalleyguardian.com
chillicothe is the worst place to live anymore I would not let my grandkids be raised in drug infested chillicothe
Comments / 15