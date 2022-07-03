Body found in parking lot at Chillicothe motel

One person is reported dead after a shooting in Ross County Tuesday evening. Authorities were called to a home on Clay Street in Chillicothe around 7:45 last night, where a body and a SUV with a shattered back window were discovered. Ross County Sheriffs Deputies indicated they were notified by an individual that the shooting took place outside of the city limits, and that someone had shot the male victim. The Ross County Coroners Office was called to the scene. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO