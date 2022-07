CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has dismissed track and field/cross country program director Mike Turk, the department announced Wednesday in a release. Turk was hired as an assistant coaching throws in 2006 and has been the head men's track coach since being announced as an interim in 2010. He was hired permanently in 2012 and became the head coach of both the men's and women's programs in 2017.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO