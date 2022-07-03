ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Ryan Lochte Auctioning Olympic Medals: Sports World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Longtime United States Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte won a lot of medals over the course of his career. Recently, the Olympic swimmer announced that he will be auctioning off his silver...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

Simone Biles gets her first Wheaties box for company’s 100th anniversary

Simone Biles has been selected as one of three athletes to appear on special Wheaties boxes for the company’s 100th anniversary. For decades, seeing an athlete on a bright orange Wheaties box meant one thing: That athlete had MADE IT. They had transcended sports and become a cultural icon. Wheaties athletes were people you wanted to listen to, not just follow.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Controversy

Bubba Wallace and his pit crew have had a frustrating season. That frustration boiled over during last weekend's race in Nashville. “Everything is good right now,” chief crew Bootie Barker said on the radio when a loose wheel cost him a lap. “Obviously, we are a lap down. I apologize for that.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection. Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 meters and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds. The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lochte
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Secret

After finishing up tied for 39th at the JP McManus Pro-Am, Tiger Woods will reportedly overseas to prep for next week's British Open. But where he'll be practicing? That's a secret, Tiger says. Via Golf Channel's Brentley Romine: "I don't want to tell you," [Woods] told reporters today, "because I...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday. The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday. Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month. The legendary golfer and his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Auction#Sports World#United States#Nbc Sports
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods is playing in a tournament on Monday in Ireland. So what is the J.P. McManus Pro-Am anyway?

There was no sounding of the alarms on Golf Twitter over the weekend, no wild frenzy from fans watching anxiously to see if a certain iconic golfer’s private jet had taken off for a trans-Atlantic flight. Unlike the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, Tiger Woods had never been coy about his intent to play in the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews. He's called the Old Course his favorite in the world, and it’s a layout that would seem well suited for a 46-year-old still recovering from significant injuries to his right leg after his horrific car accident in February 2021.
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
563K+
Followers
66K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy