ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Freelance Underground Blaze Of Glory Results: Calvin Tankman Defends Heavyweight Title, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreelance Underground held its latest event Blaze of Glory on Saturday night featuring Calvin Tankman defending the company’s title and more. You can see the results below from the event, which took place in Jiolet,...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
411mania.com

Montez Ford on the WWE Draft Possibly Forcing a Split for The Street Profits, His Dream of Becoming WWE Champion

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, The Street Profits member Montez Ford discussed a potential breakup for the tag team and what it would mean for their futures in WWE. Ford also discussed his dream of eventually becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Blaze Of Glory#Combat#Gpa#Laynie Luck
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
WWE
411mania.com

UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Eye said she wants...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Join AEW

You never know when a WWE Hall of Famer might show up in AEW as fans have seen a number of recognizable names join the company over the last three years. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg recently talked about possibly working with AEW on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he indicated that he would like to work in a backstage role for the company.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Airs Vignette With QR Code On NXT Great American Bash

WWE aired a mysterious vignette containing a QR Code on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a QR Code that aired against a black screen. Scanning it took fans to the following website containing “8:10:11” in white font against a black background.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Later this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory would ultimately triumph in the main contest and earn the Men’s MITB briefcase. Lashley was enjoying his championship victory until Theory interrupted him to start tonight’s RAW.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw

Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Review 7.5.22

What’s up, NXT peeps? It’s time for the NXT Great American Bash! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and I hope you all had a good weekend. Tonight on NXT we have a big show as Cameron Grimes battles Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, while Carmelo Hayes defends the North American Championship against Grayson Waller. But that’s not all; both tag team titles are on the line with Toxic Attraction hoping to fend off Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, as well as the Creed Brothers taking on their estranged Diamond Mine brethren in Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. And of course we will probably have plenty more, but just those matches are enough to have me hopeful for the episode.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy