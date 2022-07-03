ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fourth of July 2022: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ hits $108M in debut

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBZ7m_0gTmm1Fk00
Box office biggie: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is poised to smash Fourth of July box office records. (Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures via AP)

The fireworks have already begun for “Minions” fans.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” got off to a spectacular start for the Fourth of July weekend, bringing in an estimated $108.5 million in ticket sales in North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At its current pace, the animated family film is expected to reach $127.9 million, according to Variety. If those projections hold, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will break the record for the highest film opening over the Independence Day weekend, passing “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” the website reported. The 2011 film grossed $115.9 million over four days, according to Variety.

During the same four-day holiday weekend, “Spider-Man 2″ grossed $115.8 million in 2004 and “Despicable Me 3″ pulled in $99 million in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie has been shown on 4,391 screens in North America, The Associated Press reported. Including international markets, where it is playing in 61 markets, the film’s worldwide gross is at $202.2 million through Sunday, according to the news organization.

“It’s a tremendous debut,” Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic theatrical distribution, told the AP. “It’s playing very broadly across North America. Every single market doing extraordinarily well.”

“This is a sensational opening,” David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. “Family animation, more than any other genre, has struggled to find its footing during the pandemic. This weekend, ‘Minions’ is breaking through and big animation is back in business.”

Kyle Balda directed “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which takes place in the 1970s as a young Gru -- voiced by Steve Carell -- tries to test the waters of supervillain life, Variety reported. Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Julie Andrews also lend their voices to the movie.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Why People Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru isn't just setting records at the box office. It's also attracting a lot of online energy. Folks are rallying to reverse review-bomb the film on sites that tabulate audience ratings and approval scores. But some fans are taking that online energy offline by dressing up in formal attire to go see Minion: The Rise of Gru in theaters, often snapping pictures in front of the film's theater poster to share online. The behavior of these "gentleminions," as they sometimes call themselves, may strike others as odd, but it is apparently a growing trend this weekend, as even Universal Pictures has taken note.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Minions: The Rise of Gru Sparks Weird TikTok Trend Where Teens Dress in Suits at the Movies

Big groups of young men in tuxedos have been showing up at movie theaters around the world to see Minions: The Rise of Gru in the latest trend to emerge from TikTok. Videos on the lip-syncing social media platform show teens taking part in the “Gentleminions” craze sporting dark suits and coordinating hand gestures while watching the hotly anticipated kids movie. Not every movie theater appears to see the funny side. One Twitter user shared a notice purportedly displayed in a British theater saying they would refuse entry to “any group of guests in formal attire” due to “disturbances” related to the trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ at Home & Catch This Sequel For Free

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. For fans of the Minions, there’s no sweeter phrase than “me want banana.” Except, perhaps, when it comes to answering how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at home for free! Luckily, Minions: The Rise of Gru is coming to streaming services soon—and we’re sharing all the tips up ahead to watch the film for free once it does. Minions: The Rise of Gru—a.k.a. Minions 2—is the sequel to 2015’s spin-off prequel, Minions, film and the fifth film in the Despicable...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Julie Andrews
The Independent

Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru

Hoards of teenagers have been turning up at the cinema wearing suits for the screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.The bizarre internet trend sees Gen Z fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions” and come together in ironic celebration of the film, which is targeted primarily at young children.It has become so big that some theatres have banned the groups from screenings of the film, over the disruption caused.The Minions franchise itself, however, has appeared to encourage the “Gentleminions” to continue by suggesting their day “has come”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zara Aleena's aunt says her niece valued her 'independence' more than anythingMacy Gray says 'changing your parts doesn't make you a woman'Jenny Agutter says it’s ‘wonderful to step back’ into role for The Railway Children
MOVIES
Reuters

Box Office - 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' going bananas with projected $129.2 million Independence Day opening

LOS ANGELES, July 3 (Variety.com) - It's official -- the Minions are back. Universal and Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is setting off fireworks at the Fourth of July box office, projecting a $129.2 million opening over the four-day holiday weekend from 4,400 locations. On a three-day scale, the "Despicable Me" prequel looks to gross $109.4 million -- that number would mark the highest domestic opening for an animated film since 2019's "Frozen 2," representing a huge bounce back for family-friendly fare after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
The Independent

Minions TikTok trend explained: Behind the cult Gentleminions sensation that’s causing cinema bans

A bizarre internet trend has sprung up surrounding the release of the children’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.The film, a sequel to 2015’s Despicable Me spin-off Minions, was released in cinemas last week.As part of a trend that sees teenage fans refer to themselves as “Gentleminions”, there have been spates of unexpectedly old children arriving at screenings in groups, dressed in formal suits.The raucus crowds have resulted in instances of cinemas banning groups of suited teenagers from screenings of the film.Confused? That’s probably fair enough – here’s a bit of background about the strange Minions trend.You can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Review: The Twinkie-Shaped Horde Picks Sides in This Delightfully Silly Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Every entry in the “Despicable Me” franchise is technically a Minions movie, since one way or another, the adorable yellow buggers manage to steal the show. But the fun thing about 2015’s stand-alone prequel was just that: It allowed the Minions to stand alone, pairing them with someone other than Gru for a change. Gru’s great, but his bad-guy-gone-soft shtick is starting to get old. Now, in “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” we get to see him young: At the mischievous age of 11, he’s already sporting the hunchback and hook nose, and dreaming...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#Cox Media Group#International Box Office#Variety Lrb Variety#The Associated Press
Deadline

Film Review: Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’

Click here to read the full article. The Minions have risen to astonishing heights since Sergio Pablos birthed what would become the franchise some 12 years ago — if you’ve lost count, their progeny includes three feature sequels (one due two years hence), two prequels, more than a dozen shorts, a TV special, video games and the inevitable theme park attraction. For parents who might have lost track (kids don’t tend to forget such things), Despicable Me gave legitimate birth to its first offspring, Minions, five years ago, and while it’s hard to argue that it was worth the wait (its debut...
NFL
Distractify

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Is a Huge Hit, but Does It Have TikTok to Thank?

Over the holiday weekend, Minions: The Rise of Gru proved to be a genuine box office smash, leading many to wonder what could be responsible for the film's massive success. Some are attributing the movie's outstanding haul to a TikTok trend that sees users putting on suits to go see the movie, and posting videos about their experience seeing it, but what's behind this new trend?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TODAY.com

Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” took the top spot at the box office over the weekend, bringing in more than $108 million. Part of what may be driving the movie’s success is an unusual viral TikTok trend dubbed “Gentle Minions,” where large groups of teens dress up in formal attire to go see the movie.July 4, 2022.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Parade

Disney Announces New Name, Opening for Splash Mountain

In an effort to be more inclusive, Disney announced that it would be removing Splash Mountain rides and soundtrack features from all of its parks; replacing them with rides and songs that better align with the company's updated culture. Nearly two years after the initial announcement, fans are finally getting...
LIFESTYLE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy